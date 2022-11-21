



Egypt's Sisi and Turkey's Erdogan shake hands during the World Cup in Qatar Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was pictured shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The photographs have gone viral, especially in Turkey, showing Sisi and Erdogan shaking hands and exchanging brief words as the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed, stood by their side. The Egyptian presidency has yet to comment on the meeting of the two leaders, which comes amid attempts to revive Cairo-Ankara relations. The two countries have not seen each other since 2013, when former Muslim Brotherhood-aligned president Mohammed Morsi was ousted. Despite recent attempts, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in October that dialogue between the two countries to normalize relations had stalled due to Turkey's continued "practices" in Libya. Shoukry, in an interview with Al-Arabiya, cited the continued presence of "foreign forces" in Libya as an example of such practices. Turkey backs the Tripoli-based government of national unity led by Abdel-Hamid Dbeibah, while Egypt, which borders Libya, believes Dbeibah's government no longer has a mandate to govern the country. Prior to Shoukry's interview with Al-Arabiya, Turkey signed an energy deal with the Tripoli-based government, angering Egypt, which supports the eastern Libya-based government of Fathi Bashagha. Besides the conflict in Libya, Turkey has long been seen by Egyptians as a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood. Designated as a terrorist organization in Egypt, Egyptian authorities have accused Turkey of harboring extremists and terrorists and providing the Muslim Brotherhood with media tools to incite violence in Egypt. It remains to be seen whether the latest meeting between Sisi and Erdogan makes progress in attempts to repair relations between Cairo and Ankara.

