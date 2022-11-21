Elon Musk Says He Will Reinstate Trump’s Twitter AccountExBulletin





After conducting an online poll, new Twitter owner Elon Musk said he was reinstating former President Donald Trump’s account.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, thanks to new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 uprising. The company said he glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And it comes just days after Trump announced he was running for president again. We’re now joined by NPR’s Camila Domonoske to hear about the latest developments. Hello, Camilla.

CAMILA DOMONOSKE, BYLINE: Hello, Ayesha.

RASCOE: So what explanation did Elon Musk give for restoring Trump’s account?

DOMONOSKE: He says it’s more or less popular demand. Musk actually created a poll on Twitter, just in a tweet, the same way any Twitter user could. And of those who clicked on that poll, 51.8% said Trump should get his account back. So Musk tweeted, people spoke. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi vox dei. In other words, the voice of the people is the will of God, although in this case it is really Elon Musk’s will that matters most. And what was missing from this announcement? There was no reference to the content moderation board that Musk had promised to meet to weigh in on those kinds of decisions. There was no reference to Twitter’s terms of service or incitement to violence or even free speech principles. He just included the poll result.

RASCOE: And this is an unscientific poll, about as unscientific as it gets. Will Trump return to Twitter? Doesn’t he have his own thing going on?

DOMONOSKE: Yes. So he hasn’t tweeted yet. And just yesterday, before being reinstated, he told a Republican group he saw no reason to return to Twitter. Like you said, he really tried to promote Truth Social, that conservative alternative to social media platforms. And it’s not just that he’s on Truth Social. He has a huge stake there. And a whistleblower has accused Truth Social’s parent company of violating securities laws, particularly regarding pressure to give stock to Trump’s family. So on the one hand, he has a vested interest – a financial interest in boosting Truth Social instead of returning to Twitter. On the other hand, well, I mean, you know, he seemed to really like tweeting.

RASCOE: Oh, I know. I covered it. So last week Trump declared he was running for president again. Wouldn’t that be a reason for him to return to Twitter?

DOMONOSKE: Yeah. I mean, it was obviously a big megaphone for him. He often used it to speak directly to his supporters, tweeting an endless stream of lies about the 2020 election. He could elevate conspiracy theorists’ messages to a wide audience. All of these things, as we know, had huge consequences. And Trump told Fox News in 2017 that he didn’t think he would be around, like being president, if it weren’t for social media.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: I have a great platform. I think I have 125 million people between Twitter and Instagram and all and Facebook.

DOMONOSKE: So right now he’s back at over 80 million Twitter followers. Again, he didn’t tweet this morning, but people are responding to his old tweets. And now that he’s on a platform, it’ll probably be easier for others to re-enter him. I mean take Facebook – they only suspended it for two years and it will expire in January.

RASCOE: In the 30 seconds or so we have left, just to go back to Elon Musk, he said he did it because of the poll. But do you know why he really does that?

DOMONOSKE: I mean, the list of possible explanations is long – politics, principle, self-interest, distraction from Twitter fuss, pure impulse. It really depends on what you think of Elon Musk who you believe in.

RASCOE: This is Camila Domonoske from NPR. Thank you very much, Camilla.

DOMONOSKE: Thank you.

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/20/1138051094/elon-musk-says-hes-reinstating-donald-trumps-twitter-account The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos