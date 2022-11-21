Tasneem Haider alleges that the PML-N is involved in the plots to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharifs





LONDON: Spokesman for the London branch of the Nawazs of the Pakistan Muslim League, Tasneem Haider Shah, has alleged that the assassination plots against PTI leader Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared by PML -N in London, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Tasneem Haider Shah, the PML-N spokesman in London, made serious allegations against his party’s senior leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and murdered senior journalist Arshad Sharif were groomed in London.

At a press conference in London today, he claimed to have held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. I have been associated with PML-N for 20 years. I was summoned to the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.

The first meeting took place on July 8, the second on September 20 and the third on October 29. I was told to eliminate Arshad Sharif and then Imran Khan before the appointment of the new army chief. Nasir Butt introduced me to Nawaz Sharif as an influential person from Gujrat. Nawaz Sharif learned that Tasneem Haider has connections to shooters who can complete the task.

PML-N London’s spokesman claimed that Nawaz Sharif asked him to provide shooters. He further alleged that Sharif had also sworn to scout a location in Wazirabad and that the Punjab government would be blamed for the assassination plot.

After my refusal, I was told that they had organized shooters for the task. I have photos of the meetings and I informed the British police of the plot. Only Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt were present in two of the three meetings.

Shah affirmed that he was ready to record his testimony before Pakistan’s investigative institutions. He added that Nawaz Sharif asked him to start working on the plan after Maryam Nawaz reached London.

He directly accused PML-N of carrying out the shooting attack on Imran Khan and the assassination of Arshad Sharif.

Tasneem Haider Shah revealed that PML-N was also aware of the location of journalists in Kenya and was told that Arshad Sharif would be assassinated in Kenya.

It is pertinent to mention here that veteran journalist and former ARY News presenter Arshad Sharif was murdered in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23, while the shooting attack on PTI leader Imran Khan has took place on November 3 in Wazirabad during the long march.

