PM Modi surprises BJP workers in ‘Kamalam’; likes to chat, remembers its association with the party – ThePrint – ANIFeed





Ghandi Nagar (Gujarat) [India]Nov. 21 (ANI): After a powerful campaign and addressing four rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chose to visit “Kamalam”, the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gandhinagar and spend time with party workers and colleagues. Although his sudden visit was surprising to many, it was a pleasant encounter for many who have spent a few decades working for the party. Sources told ANI it was a “light and fun” conversation when the Prime Minister entered Kamalam’s office and instead of entering a room he chose to sit in the open area and on the benches. Initially, only a few people who worked late at night at the party office came to greet the prime minister. However, Prime Minister Modi demanded that everyone who was there in the party office be called out. Much of the conversation between the prime minister and party workers was about how each of them was doing and whether they were keeping themselves healthy. Modi, who is known to focus on the smallest details, even checked with party workers if their food was well organized, as most of them work at party headquarters for long hours, especially during election time. . A source told ANI that youth workers who have been associated with the BJP for a short time were really impressed to see that the PM addressed most former party workers by name and even joked with them. them by reviving memories that dated back years ago. . In fact, some female workers who were at the party office and interacted with the Prime Minister were also moved by Prime Minister Modi’s gesture and the kind of love and respect he had for his party colleagues despite his such a high position, a source said. . Prime Minister Modi spent over 40 minutes in the party office where he was accompanied by Gujarat BJP State Chairman CR Paatil, Gujarat MOS Home Harsh Sanghvi and Party General Secretary Pardeep Singh Vaghela among others. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat, addressed rallies in Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad. Earlier on Sunday, he reached Somnath Temple to offer prayers. Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on 1 and 5 December. The counting of the votes will take place, as well as those of Himachal Pradesh, on December 8. The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power with a nice majority this time as well. However, he faces a strong electoral challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal, which nominated Isudan Gadhvi as its main ministerial candidate. The Congress also hopes to do its best to overthrow the BJP government. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

