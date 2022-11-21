Hong Kong leader tests positive for COVID after APEC forum | Business and Economics News





John Lees’ positive test result comes days after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangkok.

Hong Kong leader John Lee has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to a regional economic summit in a bid to restore the city’s international image and ailing economy. Lee tested positive on Monday, the city government said, days after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Bangkok. The chief executive is in quarantine in accordance with guidelines provided by the Center for Health Protection, the government said in a statement. Lees’ office said he would be working from home during his mandatory isolation period, and none of his staff accompanying him had tested positive. The APEC summit was Lees’ first overseas trip since taking office in July and his first in an official capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly three years ago. Lee, a former security chief and police officer, touted the trip as an opportunity to promote Hong Kong’s comeback on the international stage after the city ended its controversial mandatory hotel quarantine regime for arrivals in September. The international financial hub, however, still maintains some of the toughest COVID-19 restrictions in the world, including mask mandates, vaccine passes and a three-day watch period during which arrivals are banned from places such as restaurants and bars. Despite lifting the mandatory quarantine, arrivals to the city in October were down nearly 98% from the same month in 2019. The city is in deep recession for the second time in three years, with the economy contracting 4.5% between July and September after shrinking 1.3% in the previous quarter. In Thailand, Lee said he would tell good stories about Hong Kong, whose reputation abroad has also been hammered by China’s massive crackdown on dissent in the former British colony. During the summit, Lee met with Xi and regional leaders including Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The APEC summit ended on Saturday with the release of a statement saying the war in Ukraine has caused immense human suffering and significant consequences for the global economy, while noting that there are other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions.

