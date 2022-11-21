Jack White denounces the “disgusting” gesture of Elon Musk





Jack White is the latest musician to have harsh words for Elon Musk following his recent Twitter acquisition. White specifically took umbrage at his decision (via a Twitter poll) to reinstate Donald Trump’s official account, which was suspended following the events of January 6. “So you gave Trump back his Twitter platform,” White wrote. “Absolutely disgusting, Elon. It’s officially an asshole. White also deactivated Third Man Records’ Twitter account.

“Why don’t you tell the truth? Tell it like it is; people like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc),” White continued. “…you make a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, then think that moving to Texas and supporting whatever Republican you can will help you keep more of your money. “

Here is his full message:

So you gave Trump back his Twitter platform. Absolutely disgusting, Elon. It’s officially an asshole. Why not be truthful? Tell it like it is; people like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones, etc.); you make a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, then think that moving to Texas and supporting whatever Republican you can will help you keep more of your money. (How else could Trump interest you?) You intend to give platforms to notorious liars and wash your hands like Pontius Pilate and claim no responsibility? Trump was removed from Twitter because he repeatedly incited violence, people died and were hurt because of his lies and his ego (not to mention what his coup did for attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol). And what about the division and separated families of her rhetoric and what she has done to this country? it’s directly you trying to help a fascist get a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks. I mean, how many more billions do you need to risk democracy itself to get it?

You’ve done a lot of amazing things with Tesla, Elon, and you deserve a lot of compliments in that department (I personally supported the hell out of this company), but you’ve gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrifying, violence-inducing liars, who are setting the country and the world back and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place. I’m a believer in free speech, but for example, I’m not about to let the KKK hold a rally on our label’s performance stage. It’s one of the platforms we control and have a say in, it’s not the government-run town square. And if I owned a gas station, I also wouldn’t sell KKK gasoline to burn crosses and then wash my hands like I wasn’t helping to facilitate hate.

You have assumed a great responsibility with your purchase, and free speech is not an umbrella that protects you from that.

In a comment on the post, White added that he was disabling Third Man Records’ Twitter:

Shame on you for giving Trump and other professional liars the platform you now control, and shame on everyone who does. And shame on you if you think it’s no big deal. He is. Luckily, I never had a personal Twitter account (it’s mostly a sea of ​​negativity if you ask me), but I’m now going to deactivate my label Third Man Records’ Twitter account. It’s a shame that the artists on our label are losing a social media outlet to promote their art, and I apologize to our artists for having to do this, but we’re not even going to indirectly support you or this platform who will help the conspiracy to spread liars and out of touch narci-capitalists tear this country apart, all for ego and your tax break agenda. (Well, take a look at other platforms as well and decide accordingly, but that first. It’s not easy to want the best for other artists.) And few Doesn’t matter if Trump and/or his ilk are actually using the platform still or not, your message and motivations are clear, and showing his past tweets/lies is proof that you want this misinformation out there. For what positive reason could you want this?

You should go back to using your money and your influence in a way that helps the world like the electric car did, and not in a way that brings negativity and division to the people. And no, it’s not funny either Elon, it’s dangerous. Take advantage of your newfound power as a provider of free speech, but remember that the violence and division that occurs based on these lies on Twitter is directly related to you giving them a platform .

Earlier this month, Strokes Julian Casablancas and Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor also spoke out against Musk’s handling of Twitter.

In 2018, White performed a show for Tesla factory workers. He posed for a photo with Musk in 2016 and was quoted as saying “he’s the Henry Ford of the 21st century”.

