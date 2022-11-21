Statement by Boris Johnson against China excused by Michael Bloomberg





Last week, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s criticism of China’s autocracy was addressed by Michael Bloomberg at a business summit hosted by the news agency he created. At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, where speakers included Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and delegates included Chinese leaders, Bloomberg, a former New York mayor who campaigned for the presidency in 2020, apologized Thursday. The incident highlights China’s influence in Asia and the delicate nature of open criticism of Beijing. Parts of last night’s speakers’ speech about specific nations and their legally elected leaders may have angered or insulted some, according to comments from Bloomberg and shared on Twitter. Michael Bloomberg is the CEO of Bloomberg LP, which also owns Bloomberg News. A company spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters. These were his opinions and thoughts alone, not clarified in advance by anyone or discussed with me personally, Bloomberg noted in reference to Johnson. I apologize to those of you who were offended and concerned by what the speaker said. In his Wednesday speech, Johnson, who left his post as British prime minister in September, harshly criticized the political systems and leaders of China and Russia. According to his spokesman, Johnson said: Let’s look at Russia and China, the two former communist tyrannies in which power has once again been concentrated in the hands of a single leader, two monocultural states historically hostile to immigration and who are becoming more and more nationalistic in their attitudes. Beijing and Moscow, according to Johnson, had over the previous year demonstrated the great limitations of their political systems by the fatal blunders they committed and were prepared to display blatant disregard for the international rule of law. A request for comment from Reuters received no response from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. According to Johnson’s spokesperson, Bloomberg personally invited the former executive to speak and his criticism was directed at the Chinese. The official said Mr Johnson is outspoken in his criticism of authoritarianism and autocracy, particularly in Russia and China, and would stand by the criticism. He will continue to defend freedom and democracy in the world. It is unclear whether Bloomberg was apologizing to Chinese or Russian citizens. However, he displayed a small pin of the Ukrainian flag on his coat, denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of the neighboring country and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would participate in the forum via video conference. The forums program did not include any speakers from the Russian government. Summary of news: Statement by Boris Johnson against China excused by Michael Bloomberg

