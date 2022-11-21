Trump furious with Republicans telling him to stay away from Georgia – Rolling Stone





As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump chafes that virtually no one prominent in the GOP wants him campaigning in Georgia.

Ahead of the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a rally in Georgia before the second round, according to two people familiar with. with the question and another person informed of the situation. Trump – who helped recruit Walker to run – and his advisers have discussed the possibility of visiting Georgia, although Trump did not make a commitment last week.

Trump, however, suggested to those close to him that he would react badly if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned – a potential 2024 rival – in Georgia as the Republican Party keeps its once unchallenged leader at bay, according to the first two sources. . People who spoke to Trump recently worry that if DeSantis were to announce an event in Georgia, it would ensure that Trump would also visit the state.

Trump also vehemently told his aides and confidants that his presence in the second round would be a net positive for Walker, and he accused pundits and Republicans who say he shouldn’t go to Georgia are enemies. unintelligent Trump.

But two years ago, when Senate control narrowed to two ballots in Georgia, Republicans lost both, and some blame Trump. High-level party figures are publicly warning that Trump’s presence could lead to a similar outcome this time around, fearing that Trump’s low favor among independent voters and electoral denial could do more harm than good.

Advisor Jason Miller told Newsmax he advised Trump to “wait until after the race in Georgia.” Senior Trump 2016 campaign adviser Mike Biundo told Fox News that “Walker’s campaign must be our party’s priority and focus.” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a vocal Trump critic, told Fox the announcement was “a terrible idea” and that anyone advising the president to move forward with his campaign plans “should be dismissed”.

According to one of the people familiar with the matter, the ex-president complained privately about a Fox News clip from November 9, during which his own former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, declined to say whether or not Trump should visit Georgia. though she added that DeSantis should be “welcome to the state.” Trump saw the Fox segment, featuring one of his former top administration officials, as a “slap in the face,” according to the source’s characterization.

A Republican, however, had a different view. “I think if [Trump] and DeSantis and [Georgia Governor Brian] Kemp were to appear at the same rally, it would be a huge show of unity for Herschel,” said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, an informal Trump adviser and Walker booster. “If the three could come together, that would be ideal. It would bring together all the components of the Republican Party.

Gingrich’s fantastic rally seems unlikely to happen. Trump dislikes both DeSantis and Kemp, who refused to join the push to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. And putting aside his own ambitions and grievances is not Trump’s way.

Two elections — the 2024 GOP presidential primary and Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance — have intensified the debate over Trump’s role in the party. Many GOP members blame Trump for poor midterm performance, nothing that several Senate and gubernatorial candidates he raised through the primaries failed in the general election. And those slanders complicated Trump’s fledgling presidential campaign.

The twice-impeached former president was already losing donors in the weeks leading up to the announcement, and he has since lost two major donors. Neither of Trump’s two most high-profile children attended the announcement: Don Jr. had gone hunting and Ivanka announced that she was retiring from politics altogether.

The tension is compounded by the fact that Republicans did not rush to Mar-a-Lago to endorse Trump’s presidential run. Sources close to Trump have previously told Rolling Stone that the former president tried to bully wavering allies into committing to Trump 2024 Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Trump has threatened to reveal unflattering information about the Florida governor, and he recently christened DeSantis with the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

