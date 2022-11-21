Trump on Musk letting him tweet again: Twitter might not make it





Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, overturning a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was about to certify Joe Bidens election victory.

Musk made the announcement in the evening after running a poll asking Twitter users to click yes or no on whether Trumps account should be restored. The yes won with 51.8%. Previously, Musk said Twitter would establish new procedures and a content moderation board before making decisions to restore suspended accounts.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei, Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning voice of the people, voice of God.

Shortly after, Trumps account, which had previously appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform with its old tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least at first, but he soon began to track them down. However, there were no new tweets from the account on Saturday evening.

Musk restored the account less than a month after the Tesla CEO took over Twitter and four days after Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.

It’s unclear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. An irrepressible tweeter before he was banned, Trump has said in the past that he wouldn’t join even if his account was reinstated. He relied on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked on Twitter.

Many problems on Twitter

And on Saturday, during a video address at a meeting of a Republican Jewish group in Las Vegas, Trump said he was aware of the Musks poll but saw a lot of problems on Twitter.

I heard they were getting a big vote to come back on Twitter too. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it, Trump said. It may do it, it may not, he added, apparently referring to Twitter’s recent internal upheaval.

The prospect of restoring Trump’s presence on the platform follows Musks’ purchase last month of Twitter, an acquisition that sparked widespread concern that the billionaire owner will allow purveyors of lies and disinformation to thrive on the site. Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter has become too restrictive for freewheeling speech.

His efforts to redesign the site were both quick and chaotic. Musk has laid off many of the company’s 7,500 full-time employees and countless contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial responsibilities. His demand that the remaining employees commit to extremely hard work sparked a wave of resignations, including hundreds of software engineers.

Users reported seeing an increase in spam and scams on their feeds and in their direct messages, among other issues, following the mass layoffs and exodus of workers. Some programmers who were laid off or resigned this week warned that Twitter could soon unravel so badly it could even crash.

Musksonline’s poll, posted on its own Twitter account, drew more than 15 million votes in the 24 hours it ran.

Musk acknowledged that the results were hardly scientific. Armies of robots and trolls could soon run out of steam, he tweeted on Saturday morning. Some interesting lessons to clean up future elections.

This isn’t the first time he’s used Twitter polls to make business decisions. Last year he sold millions of shares of his Tesla stock after asking his followers if he should.

Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York responded to Musks’ Trump poll by tweeting a video of the Jan. 6 uprising. She tweeted on Friday that the last time Trump was on Twitter he was used to incite an insurrection, several people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated and hundreds were injured, but I guess that’s not enough for you to answer the question. . Twitter poll it is.

Trump lost his access to Twitter two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol, shortly after the former president urged them to fight like hell. Twitter has taken down its account after Trump wrote a pair of tweets the company says casts further doubts on the legitimacy of the presidential election and increases the risks to Biden’s presidential nomination.

After the Jan. 6 attack, Trump was also kicked out of Facebook and Instagram, which are owned by Meta Platforms, and Snapchat. His ability to post videos to his YouTube channel has also been suspended. Facebook is expected to reconsider suspending Trump in January.

Throughout his tenure as president, Trump’s use of social media has posed a significant challenge to major social media platforms seeking to balance the public’s interest in hearing from officials with concerns about misinformation, bigotry , harassment and incitement to violence.

But in a speech at an automotive conference in May, Musk claimed Trump’s Twitter ban was a morally wrong move and foolish in the extreme.

Earlier this month, Musk, who completed a $44 billion takeover of Twitter in late October, said the company wouldn’t let anyone who was kicked out of the site back until Twitter established procedures on how to do this, including forming a content moderation board. .

On Friday, Musk tweeted that the suspended Twitter accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative Christian news satire site Babylon Bee had been reinstated. He added that a decision on Trump had yet to be made. He also said no when someone on Twitter asked him to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ account.

In a tweet on Friday, the Tesla CEO called the company’s new content policy a freedom of speech, but not a freedom of access.

He explained that a tweet deemed negative or containing hate would be allowed on the site but would only be visible to users who specifically searched for it. Those tweets would also be demonetized, so no ads or other revenue for Twitter, Musk said.

Our new weekly newsletter Impact Report will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s leaders and how they can better meet these challenges. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/11/20/donald-trump-responds-to-elon-musk-letting-him-tweet-again-by-saying-twitter-may-not-make-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos