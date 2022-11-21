PM Narendra Modi, G20 Summit in Bali, White House: PM Modi helped build consensus at G20 meeting: US official

The US official said that in the history of India-US relations, 2022 has been a huge year

Washington:

In the history of India-US relations, 2022 has been a huge year and next year will be even bigger, a senior White House official said, saying the Biden administration sees this alliance as one of the America’s most important relationships around the world. the world.

Deputy Chief National Security Adviser Jon Finer also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping to forge consensus at the recently concluded G-20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali province.

“Looking around the world when the United States and (its) President (Joe) Biden are looking for partners who can really help carry the load, really help push a global agenda, India and Prime Minister Modi are very high on that list,” Mr. Finer told a gathering of several hundred Indian-Americans on Sunday.

“We just saw this in real time at the G-20 where the Prime Minister was instrumental in building consensus around a common statement among a group of distant countries and in the comments and work that the Prime Minister has done and others in the Government of India have done to highlight the growing risk associated with nuclear issues,” he said.

This relationship is spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden who have met more than 15 times, the last being in Bali last week, Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. addressing the congregation at a lunch reception hosted by him to celebrate the “season of festivals”.

The unique event hosted by the Embassy of India showcased the syncretic nature of Indian culture. The event saw festivals of different religions – from Diwali to Hanukkah, from Eid to Bodhi Day, and from Gurpurab to Christmas celebrated with aplomb.

Attended by senior Biden administration officials, including the President’s Senior Advisor Neera Tanden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, the event amply demonstrated India’s unique stature as the embodiment of “unity”. in diversity” – a land where diverse faiths have not only coexisted but thrived.

“This event really demonstrates what President Biden is talking about when he talks about an inclusive country, a country that celebrates our diversity and our strength in diversity,” Ms. Tanden said.

“I am grateful for this partnership between the United States and India. I think it has been important in the past, but it will be even more so in the future,” Dr. Murthy said.

Reflecting on his views on India-US relations, Finer reiterated the administration’s commitment in this regard and said that 2022 and 2023 are two critical years in this regard.

“2022 has been a huge year in US-India relations. We believe we have an even bigger year ahead of us in 2023. We have the Quad Summit on the agenda. We have India’s G20 Presidency, which I know we are all looking forward to, including Prime Minister Modi,” Finer said in his remarks.

He referenced the 2+2 Quad Ministerial Meetings taking place this spring, the relaunch of the India-US CEO Dialogue, and the launch of the Critical and Emerging Technologies Dialogue in early 2023.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Finer said, adding that 2022 and 2023 are emblematic of how this relationship has played out for decades.

The entire Biden administration and certainly the president consider this one of the most important relationships for the United States anywhere in the world, but also almost uniquely one of the relationships that still retains one of the most great potential to continue to evolve, grow stronger and improve, Mr. Finer says.

“We are deeply committed to doing just that. It’s easy to see why that’s the case. At a time when it can be extremely difficult to forge bipartisan consensus in Washington on almost anything, there is a strong bipartisan consensus in -The relationship with India and has been for decades and a high degree of continuity from one administration to another,” he said.

“There is obviously a growing alignment of our interests, both geopolitically and as two leading democracies. And then, of course, the deep connections and incredible vibrancy of our diaspora community, our cultural or commercial ties.

“And then finally, and I don’t want this to be lost, there are our leadership ties, which we consider extremely important,” he said.

Among those who attended the event were a range of important dignitaries, with friends of India from the administration, the US Congress, different states, the think tank community, private sector organizations and of the Indian diaspora.

Notable attendees included Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein and Maryland Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller.

