US NSA MP hails Modis role, says Biden turns to him on global issues | Latest India News

Washington: On a cold Sunday afternoon in Washington D.C., with more than 700 guests in attendance, senior White House officials, key Democratic Party figures and Republican Party leaders descended on India House, the residence of the Indian Ambassador to the United States. (USA) Taranjit Singh Sandhu to celebrate India’s cultural diversity and hail India-US relations.

While US Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer, representing President Joe Biden, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in helping the G20 reach consensus in Bali and said Modi was among the leaders, Biden was seeking to advance the global agenda and share the burden with, Neera Tanden, the president’s staff secretary and senior adviser, saw the moment as a marker of how far the Indo-American community has come.

While the Doctor of the Americas, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke about his roots and the future of the India-US healthcare partnership, Aruna Miller, the newly elected Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, the first Indian-American to be elected to this critical state-level office in the country traced how Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent struggle inspired Martin Luther King’s civil rights movement, which in turn opened the doors to both the Voting Rights Act and, subsequently, the lifting of race-based immigration restrictions.

In addition to members of the diaspora and the student community, those in attendance included President Bidens’ Special Coordinator for International Energy Security and Infrastructure Investments, Amos Hochstein, administration officials, the Republican Senator from state and prominent Donald Trump supporter Niraj Antani, congressional staffers, business leaders and philanthropists, and those in the think tank community.

The lunch, organized in the spirit of showcasing India’s religious and cultural diversity and respect for all faiths, was organized to celebrate Diwali, Eid, Gurupurab, Bodhi Day, Christmas and Hanukkah. Indian cuisine was displayed on the lawn, guests in Indian attire brought color to the festivities, and Indian cultural performances showcased the country’s pluralism and diversity.

Modi, a key partner

Finer, a key national security official who is deputy to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and is among Bidens confidants, dated his interest in foreign affairs to his travels and stay in India 23 years ago. .

Finer said 2022 has been a huge year in US-India relations and we have a bigger year ahead of us. Listing key markers for 2023, Finer said both countries will participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit; the US will support India’s G20 Presidency; foreign and defense ministers will meet in their annual 2+2 dialogue; the CEO dialogue will be revived, and there will be a dialogue on critical and emerging technologies.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And that’s really emblematic of how US-India relations have unfolded.

Finer, who spoke on behalf of the president at the event, said Biden sees the relationship with India as one of the most important for the United States; there was great potential and the United States was deeply committed to it. In a reference to the partisan battles that mark the political environment in Washington, the US NSA Congressman highlighted how there is bipartisan support and continuity when it comes to relations with India.

There is obviously a growing alignment of our interests, both geopolitically and as the world’s leading democracies. Finer also acknowledged the diaspora and the cultural and commercial ties, then spoke of the direct connection between the leaders.

I don’t want this to be lost. And there are links of our leadership, which we consider extremely important. Looking around the world, when the United States and President Biden look for partners who can really help carry the load and really push a global agenda, India and Prime Minister Modi are very high on the list.

Finer said this was seen in real time at the G20 (in Bali) where the Prime Minister helped build consensus around a joint statement among a group of distant countries and in the comments the Prime Minister made in highlighting the increased risk associated with nuclear issues. Modis’ formulation that this was not the era of war emerged as the point of consensus amid geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia.

Finer said the United States is very excited about what lies ahead in the relationship, calling Sandhu one of the most effective ambassadors in Washington DC.

The diaspora connects

But besides the strategic relationship, the afternoon was a celebration of the diaspora and its achievements.

Neera Tanden, a prominent Democratic figure, who as staff secretary is responsible for processing all documents that land on Bidens desk, said the event demonstrated so much what the president is talking about when celebrates diversity as a strength and an inclusive country.

Tanden said she was proud to be Indian-American in the administration and spoke of the range of high-level administration positions held by members of the community, from Bidens’ editor-in-chief to director of science and technology policy, from the surgeon general to, of course, the vice-president. It shows how far the Indian Diaspora has come and I am here to express the gratitude of the administrations.

Murthy, the 21st Surgeon General of the United States who also served in the role during the final phase of Barack Obama’s presidency, has returned to his roots.

When I was a child, my mother used to sit with my sister and me, and what she taught us were stories of Indian heritage, from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata to the person who gave me the name of Vivekananda. Murthy said what he learned from his mother were the various traditions in India, but all bound together by common values ​​and a sense of community, and this sense of community only became more important in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Covid-19, Murthy said, had also shown the importance of collaboration between communities and countries, and it was here that the India-US partnership was more important than ever in health. The two countries not only share common health challenges, but also a commitment to help everyone through access to health care and investment in prevention. This lesson, Murthy said, came to him from his grandfather who, despite being a poor farmer in a South Indian village with five children, spent time raising funds to build a youth hostel.

But the loudest cheers from the audience, which came largely from the DC-Maryland-Virginia region, were reserved for Aruna Miller, Maryland’s newly elected lieutenant governor, who shattered a glass ceiling at the State for Community and won on a ticket that included the state’s first black governor, Wes Moore.

Miller said the depth of the moment was not lost on her being the first immigrant to be elected to that office in the state and the first Indian-American to hold that office nationally. And then, weaving a larger arc of history, Miller said she wouldn’t stand here without the struggles before her Gandhi-inspired king; The Kings movement led to the Voting Rights Act; the following year, in 1965, the Immigration Act was passed abolishing the formula of national origin which was discriminatory; it made it possible, Miller said, for many people like his family and others to come to the United States.

Emphasizing that 30 American Indians have been elected in recent terms, at the state, city and county levels and that the presence of American Indians in the United States House has expanded to five members, Miller said, “Our growing influence will help write the next chapter. of United States history. The ties between India and the United States could not be stronger, both recognize that their strengths lie in pluralism and democracy.

India and Indo-American History

Setting the stage for the afternoon, Sandhu said the event was meant to celebrate India’s many religions, cultures, geographies and values, and showcased the history of India today. .

India is a global talking point today as a beacon of stability amid geopolitical uncertainties; a precursor to global economic growth; a provider of solutions to some of the complex challenges of our time; and a consensus builder in times of conflict and growing tensions.

In a comparative perspective, Sandhu said that in 2009, 17% of Indians had bank accounts, 15% used digital payments; 4% had a unique identity document and about 37% had mobile phones. Today, about 80% have bank accounts; over 80% of households in India use some sort of digital payment; almost 99% of the population have unique identifiers and more than 90% have mobile phones. With more than 77,000 start-ups and 108 unicorns, a population of which 50% was 25 or younger, rural internet users (340 million) outnumbering the urban population (290 million), India has easily entered the modern digital age. said the envoy.

In this context, the relationship between India and the United States had developed. Sandhu said Biden and Modi have met 15 times (in person or virtually) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar have met 30 times since the administration took office.

Highlighting cooperation in all fields, Sandhu said that in IT, Indian technology companies have contributed $80 billion to US GDP and created 600,000 jobs in the country. It’s a two-way street. He also acknowledged the role of the four million strong diaspora and 200,000 Indian students in America.