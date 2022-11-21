These prominent Republicans speak out against Trump’s 2024 run





Former President Trump’s announcement last week that he will run for the White House for a third time has divided the Republican Party.

While some of his staunchest supporters in Congress celebrated the announcements, other key GOP figures are distancing themselves from the campaign and others are adamant that they will no longer vote for Trump.

Here are the Republicans who are publicly stepping down and even speaking out against Trump’s 2024 re-election race:

Direct critics and former President Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)

Ryan said Sunday that the GOP would “likely lose the White House to Trump, citing the party’s loss of the House in 2018 and the Senate and the presidency in 2020.”

And if there’s someone not named Trump, I guess we win the White House, Ryan told co-anchor Jonathan Karl on ABCs This Week.

The former president called himself a “Never-Again-Trumper”.

Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Winsome Sears

Sears said earlier this month, days before Trump’s 2024 announcement, it would not support the former president if he ran for a third time.

I couldn’t support it. I just couldn’t, Virginia Lieutenant Governor Neil Cavuto told Fox Newss, adding that voters had sent a “very clear message” for Trump to step aside.

A true leader understands when they have become a liability. A true leader understands it’s time to step off the stage,” Sears said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

Cassidy was one of seven Republicans in the upper house who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. He said last year he would not support Trump in a 2024 bid.

President Trump is the first president, at least on the Republican side, to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years,” Cassidy told Axios last fall.

But clearly you’re not voting for him, Axioss Mike Allen told Cassidy.

I am not, replied the senator.

Earlier this month, Cassidy told NBC Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd that the next GOP presidential candidate will “look forward, not backward.”

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

When asked earlier this year if he would vote for Trump in a 2024 race, Esper gave a resounding no.

“No, and I’ll tell you why. Because in my opinion, any elected leader must meet certain basic criteria: he must be able to put his country before himself, he must demonstrate a certain integrity and principle, he must be able to go from across the aisle and bring people together and unite the country. Look, Donald Trump doesn’t meet those criteria for me, Esper said on MSNBC Morning Joe” in May.

Esper told CNN This Morning last week that Trump was “unfit for office” and that the GOP should move on to another generation of candidates.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director

“Donald Trump is totally unfit for office and represents a clear and present danger to democracy. Republicans please take it,” Griffin said on Twitter the day of Trump’s announcement.

Trump’s former White House communications director became critical of Trump after he left the administration.

Farah Griffin told CNN last year that former Trump vice president Mike Pence (right) was uniquely positioned to challenge Trump in 2024 and could put up a formidable fight if the two faced off.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R)

Noem, endorsed by Trump in his midterm re-election cycle this year, said last week that Trump does not offer the GOP the best chance in the next presidential election cycle.

The South Dakota governor just won her second term as governor but was mentioned among a handful of GOP governors who could step into the ring with Trump in 2024.

If we focus on that, we weren’t talking to every American. Our job is not just to talk to people who love or hate Trump. Our job is to talk to every American, Noem told The New York Times.

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.)

Hutchinson said after Trump’s 2024 announcement last week that there were “better choices” the GOP could pursue in the next presidential election.

“Trump is right about Bidens’ failures, but his self-indulgent anger-promoting message hasn’t changed. It didn’t work in 2022 and won’t work in 2024. There are better choices,” Hutchinson tweeted.

The Arkansas governor told “CNN This Morning” host Kaitlan Collins last week that he was “seriously considering” his own 2024 candidacy and said the party should overtake Trump.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)

It would be a big mistake for Republicans to have Donald Trump as their candidate in 2024, Brooks told Alabama outlet AL.com in an interview published last week.

The Alabama congresswoman, who lost to Trump-backed Katie Britt in the state Senate’s GOP runoff earlier this year, called Trump ‘dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, rude’ and said the former president was alienating independents and Republicans.

Trump withdrew his support for Brooks after lawmakers backed away from Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, calling Brooks “woke” and disloyal.

Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.)

Hogan indirectly hit out at Trump on the day of the former president’s announcement in 2024, calling on the GOP to “turn the page.”

“Since 2016, Republicans have only lost, and Republican voters are paying the price. Doubling down on losing isn’t just stupid. It’s a gift to Democrats. It’s time to move on” , Hogan said on Twitter.

Last week, Hogan blamed Trump for the GOP’s disappointing midterm results. Maryland’s two-term governor is yet another GOP figure rumored to be a possible 2024 challenger for the former president.

Indirect Criticisms Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

We need more seriousness, less noise and leaders who look forward, not look in the rearview mirror pretending to be victims, Pompeo wrote on Twitter after Trump made his announcement in 2024.

The comment did not name the former president, but came after Trump repeatedly called himself a victim during the highly anticipated speech.

Pompeo also appeared to hit Trump last week over the 2016 and 2020 campaign line the GOP would tire of winning amid his promised successes.

We were told we were tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing. And most Republicans too, he tweeted.

Pompeo has also been mentioned as a possible candidate for 2024.

Former Vice President Mike Pence

During his ongoing media tour to promote his new book, the former vice president has repeatedly researched his former boss.

ABC’s David Muir asked Pence earlier this week if Trump should be president again.

David, I think it’s up to the American people, Pence replied. But I think I will have better choices in the future.

The people of this country get along pretty well once you get out of politics, Pence told Muir. And I think they want to see their national leader start to reflect that same compassion and generosity of spirit. And I think, so in the days to come, I think there will be better choices.

Trump said last month that it would be very disloyal if Pence or other former Trump administration cabinet members sought the GOP nomination.

