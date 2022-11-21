Hong Kong leader tests positive for Covid after meeting Xi Jinping





Hong Kong’s chief executive tested positive for Covid-19 just days after interacting with his boss, Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok. John Lee sat next to Xi at a meeting on November 18 and also stood next to him at an event on November 17, potentially one of Xi’s closest known contacts with the virus. since the start of the pandemic. China has followed a strict zero-Covid policy, routinely forcing millions of people into self-quarantine and shutting down at home despite the huge economic and psychological costs. Neither politician wore a mask during the two meetings. [John Lee is] in solitary confinement, the Hong Kong government announced on Monday. Lee tested positive upon his return to Chinese territory on Sunday. The news comes as confusion deepens over the future of China’s zero Covid policy, with any reopening closely watched by investors who hope it will pave the way for an economic recovery. Some cities hit by epidemics, such as the provincial capitals Shijiazhuang and Guangzhou, were initially allowed to impose less stringent restrictions but have since implemented stricter controls. Xi has only started traveling outside of China in recent months. A brief trip to Central Asia in September was his first overseas trip since January 2020, when the virus broke out from central China. The health of the top leaders of the Chinese Communist Party is a closely guarded secret. Xi, who returned to China over the weekend, is likely to remain out of public view until he completes the final quarantine requirements, which include at least five days of self-isolation. . The Chinese leaders’ week-long tour of Southeast Asia for the G20 summit in Indonesia and the annual APEC leaders’ meeting in Thailand marked his return to the world stage. He had many discussions with peers, including US President Joe Biden, as well as the leaders of France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan and from South Korea. Xi’s last known contact with the virus was in June, when he visited Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of his return to Chinese sovereignty. A Hong Kong lawmaker, Steven Ho, posed in a group photo with Xi and later tested positive, but all in the photo were wearing masks at the time. Recommended Hun Sen, the Cambodian leader, tested positive for Covid-19 after hosting Southeast Asian leaders Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Biden just before the G20 summit. Investors had been hoping for further easing of the zero-Covid policy since November 11, when China announced several measures, including reducing the number of quarantine days for incoming travelers and close contacts of Covid cases. Shijiazhuang, a northern city not far from Beijing, has been at the forefront of easing draconian restrictions. On November 13, the city moved from full lockdown to reopening, including dropping population-wide Covid testing and removing the requirement to present negative coronavirus test results to enter buildings. and public transport. Covid cases continued to spread among residents, however, and over the weekend the city government backed down, imposing a new lockdown. He also ordered thousands of students to return home from college campuses hit hard by the latest outbreak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0d351ad7-a2cb-4800-b4c0-8f72f36f9934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos