Elon Musk baits Donald Trump





Elon Musk kept his word.

The new owner and boss of Twitter (TWTR) – Get Free Report had indicated that he would reinstate Donald Trump once he had taken control of the social network, the public place of our time.

This was done on the evening of November 19, despite significant criticism coming mainly from civil rights groups and Democrats, who fear that the former Republican president, who has already announced his candidacy for the presidential election of 2024, spread new lies and misinformation on the social network.

“The fact that @elonmusk is allowing Donald Trump back on Twitter, apparently after a brief poll, shows he’s not serious about protecting the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation,” lambasted Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL (Anti-Defamation League).

“Hey, stop defaming me! Musk replied.

Trump snubs musk

But 24 hours after reactivating his account, Trump, who was a very active Twitter user before his suspension, still hasn’t posted a single message. And it is not certain that he will return to the platform. In any case, this is what he has just indicated to various groups.

“I hear we’re getting a big vote to come back on Twitter as well. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it,” the real estate mogul told a panel at the meeting. annual meeting of the leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalition. , reported Bloomberg News.

“It may do it, it may not,” he added, saying he would stick to Truth Social, his own platform. He said Truth Social has better user engagement than Twitter and is doing “phenomenaly well”.

“Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong, and I will stay there,” Trump told the audience via video.

But Musk seems determined to push the former president to become active on Twitter again. He decided to try to provoke a reaction, betting that the former president likes to have the last word.

‘Temptation’

The billionaire therefore used the image of a priest who uses prayer to resist the temptation represented by a naked woman. The woman is Twitter and the priest is Trump, Musk says. The billionaire posted the following message with the image: “And lead us not into temptation…”

This very suggestive and provocative post had already collected nearly 200,000 likes, less than an hour after its publication on the platform. Reactions from Twitter users reflected their surprise that the former president still hadn’t tweeted in 24 hours.

“86.6 million people are waiting all day for just one tweet…” bitcoin billionaire Michael Saylor posted, referring to the number of followers Trump had when he was banned from the platform on Jan. 8.

“Elon pick up the phone and call him already,” another Twitter user suggested.

“Trump forgot his Twitter account password 🤣,” one user joked.

The decision to reinstate Trump was made following a poll conducted by Musk on the platform as he often does with important choices he must make. After the vote, nearly 52% of more than 15 million voters approved Trump’s return to Twitter while 48% opposed it.

Musk had indicated he would follow the outcome of the vote.

After the events of January 6, 2021 on Capitol Hill, Twitter, like other social media platforms, completely overhauled its practices and took tougher stances on what types of posts or tweets are now acceptable. In doing so, the social network has permanently banned many accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump and members of the racist and extremist movement QAnon.

“After careful consideration of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them – particularly how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence. “, Twitter said on January 8, 2021.

Trump’s return to Twitter poses financial risks for Musk as many advertisers, such as General Motors (GM) – Get Free Report, Pfizer (PFE) – Get Free Report, Audi, General Mills (GIS) – Get Free Report, Stellantis (STLA) – Get Free Report has suspended its ads in anticipation of the billionaire’s content management direction.

