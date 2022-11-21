Republicans running against Donald Trump in 2024 reignite fears of a 2016 repeat





Memories of the 2016 tumultuous Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the party’s first major gathering of potential candidates for the 2024 nomination.

Key Points: Mr. Trump’s team thinks the GOP Class of 2024 could unwittingly recreate the conditions that enabled his success in 2016. A crowded field will help the former president by splitting the anti-Trump vote

No less than 10 White House prospects took the stage to present their plans to fix the nation and their party.

The details varied, but in most of the speeches there was an extraordinary sense of defiance rarely seen since former US President Donald Trump took control of the Republican Party six years ago.

Their central message: Mr. Trump can and must be beaten.

Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador under Mr Trump, promised in April that she would not challenge the former president if he ran again.

But on Saturday night, in the face of hundreds of jubilant Republicans, she vowed to give “1,000%” to a White House bid if she decided to run.

“I’ve never lost an election, and I’m not going to start now,” she said as the crowd roared.

But as donors and activists who gathered for the Jewish Republican Coalition’s two-day leadership conference cheered, perhaps no one cheered louder than Mr. Trump himself from his estate of Florida.

His team believes, along with a growing number of anxious donors and Republican operatives, that the GOP’s emboldened Class of 2024 may already be unwittingly recreating the conditions that enabled its success in 2016.

That year, a crowded Republican field split the primary electorate and allowed Mr. Trump to become the party’s presidential nominee despite winning just 35% fewer votes in each of the three primary opening competitions.

In the early days of the 2024 season, the parallels to 2016 are ominous.

As then Mr Trump is viewed with suspicion within his party, his position has weakened significantly after several loyalists lost winnable races in this month’s midterm elections. Above all, a parade of ambitious Republicans is lining up to confront him.

A small but growing group of Republican operatives are warning Mr Trump’s critics that the only way to defeat him is to rally behind a much smaller group of alternatives.

Eric Levine, a New York-based donor who attended the weekend rally, called on his party not to embrace more than two or three candidates and to act urgently.

“I don’t think we have the luxury of waiting,” said Mr. Levine, who has raised millions for Republicans in recent years and only started speaking out against Mr. Trump after the mid- mandate.

“If he becomes the Republican brand, the party is going to be destroyed.”

For now, at least, Mr. Trump’s rivals don’t seem to be heeding his warning.

The most popular alternative to Mr. Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is unlikely to enter the race until late spring, according to his allies. But in his opening speech on Saturday night, he left little doubt that 2024 was on his mind.

“At times like these, there’s no substitute for winning,” DeSantis said, repeatedly citing his crushing mid-game success in Florida.

“We have a lot more to do, and I’ve only just started fighting.”

And in a series of interviews, several other potential Republican candidates and their aides said they would likely wait until next spring or summer to enter the race if they decided to run.

This is even after Mr Trump officially launched his 2024 campaign last week.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who is not ruling out a 2024 race, said Mr Trump’s early announcement did not create a sense of urgency; he had simply highlighted his weakened political position.

“I think we all understand how insignificant it will be,” Mr Sununu said in an interview.

“He doesn’t scare anyone. Anyone who wants to run will run. It will be fun. It will be an open race.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said it was far too early to worry about winnowing the field.

“I think more votes, more potential choices,” said Hogan, who is openly considering a 2024 bid after his term ends in January.

“Trump needs to be tested. People need to go out there and be prepared to stand up to him.”

He continued: “I don’t think anyone will listen to the shrinking of the field. Everyone is going to say, ‘I should be the guy, I should be the guy, we should all be the guy. “”

“Fishing in Trump’s Pond”

Chris Christie, a failed 2016 presidential candidate who went on to lead Mr Trump’s transition to the White House that year, said he ultimately expects seven or eight major candidates to enter the race. race, “which is manageable” compared to the 16 who ran against Mr Trump in 2016.

“A lot of these people are fishing in the Trump pond,” Mr. Christie said, suggesting that prospects such as Mr. DeSantis and Mike Pompeo were “MAGA guys” who were stealing support from Mr. Trump’s base. in a way that created opportunities for others like him.

Mr Christie dismissed any talk of winnowing the field so soon.

“We should all rally around someone? OK, who? I don’t think there’s an obvious choice,” Mr Christie said.

Mr Trump’s advisers initially hoped he could clear the ground with his early announcement. They now believe a crowded field will help it by splitting the anti-Trump vote as it did in 2016.

Mr. Trump won the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries that year with just 35% and 32% of the vote, respectively. Seven others split the overwhelming majority of votes.

Mr. Trump’s team notes that his loyalists in the major 2022 primaries, from Arizona to New Hampshire to Pennsylvania, won their GOP nominations with between 30% and 40% of the vote, a base of support which she says continues to be her floor in the 2024 primary.

Former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman Jennifer Horn, who led the state party in 2016, said the growing number of likely 2024 candidates “should know better” this time around.

“They’re fueling exactly the kind of environment Trump needs to win,” Horn warned.

“If the past is prologue, we all have reason to worry.”

And while there was evidence of Trump’s fatigue at the weekend conference, the former president received a warm welcome when he appeared via teleconference on Saturday.

The crowd cheered loudly when he noted that he had successfully moved the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

But there was a noticeable silence when he repeated his baseless claims about his defeat in the 2020 election.

“The election was rigged. And that’s too bad, and Israel lost a lot,” Trump said to the packed ballroom.

“You better hope a certain person wins the election in 2024.”

And with Mr. Trump already a declared candidate, some agents fear he is much later than his opponents think.

