‘Polls will decide the fate of Gujarat in the next 25 years’: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Gujarat Assembly elections will determine where the state is in the next 25 years. Addressing a public rally in Botad district of Gujarat on Sunday, the prime minister said it was up to voters to shape the state’s destiny in the years to come. Urging people to vote for the BJP to return to power in the western state, the Prime Minister, during his 30-minute speech in the native language, Gujarati, said: “This election is not just for the next five years it will determine what Gujarat looks like in the next 25 years. After a long day of campaigning, being among other Karyakartas in Kamalam is very energizing! pic.twitter.com/Yqf4ikaLIn Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2022 The prime minister’s visit to Botad district was part of a busy campaign schedule on Sunday. However, he visited the Somnath Temple earlier on Sunday and offered prayers. Later, at a separate public rally in Dhorarji, the PM slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his image with social activist Medha Patkar on the sidelines of the Maharashtra leg of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ . Without naming Rahul, the Prime Minister said, “You would have seen a photo published in the newspaper of a Congress leader standing with those who oppose the Narmada project. You should ask them with what face they come to ask for your votes. They did everything to block the Narmada project for decades together and ensured that no money including from the World Bank reached Gujarat. They defamed the image of Gujarat. He said the case eventually went to court and the woman, who led the movement against the Narmada project, was photographed with the Congress leader. “It shows that you (Rahul) are only working to destroy Gujarat,” Prime Minister Modi told Dhoraji. The Assmeboy polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5. The counting of the votes will take place, as well as those of Himachal Pradesh, on December 8. The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power with a nice majority this time as well. However, he faces a strong electoral challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal, which nominated Isudan Gadhvi as its main ministerial candidate. The Congress also hopes to do its best to overthrow the BJP government.

