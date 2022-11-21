No Need to Avoid Xi Jinping at APEC, Taiwan Envoy Says After Rare Encounter | world news





Taiwan told its representative there was no need to avoid Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Thailand, the envoy said on Monday, leading to a rare encounter at a time where China is stepping up military pressure. The grouping of 21 nations is one of the few international organizations of which Taiwan is a member, since Beijing, which considers the island a Chinese province and not a country, blocks its participation in most others. Tension between Taipei and Beijing has risen since China staged war games near the democratically-ruled island in August after a visit by Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the US House of Representatives. “Certainly, the presidential office had told me that if there was an opportunity, there was no need to avoid a meet or greet. That was the only instruction,” Morris Chang told reporters in Taipei. on his return from Bangkok. He said he spoke to Xi on Friday in what he said was a pleasant encounter, during which he congratulated Xi on the 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party last month. Read more: Pakistan Army Chief’s Family Became Billionaires in Past Six Years: Report Chang, who is also the founder of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC, said his interaction with Xi and the congratulations were his own idea and that he was offering his “own opinion”. President Tsai Ing-wen “respected” Chang spoke to Xi, said Hsu Szu-chien, deputy head of Taiwan’s National Security Council, who sat next to Chang at the press conference. However, Hsu did not give details and Tsai did not attend the event, although she did accompany Chang to the presidential office room where it took place. China has not commented on Chang’s conversation with Xi. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping has traditionally been one of the few forums where China and Taiwan talk to each other, if only casually to exchange pleasantries. China broke off a mechanism for formal talks when Tsai was first elected in 2016, viewing her as a separatist, which she denies. Taiwan participates in APEC under the name “Chinese Taipei”, the name it also uses to participate in the Olympics and other events.

