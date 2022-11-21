Election 2024, the influence of President Joko Widodo is considered gloomy





Serang.suara.com – Most recently, Executive Director Voxpol center Syarwi Pangi Chaniago explain the results of the survey regarding the influence of officials or personalities in the presidential election or election 2024. According to the results of the Voxpol Center investigation, this shows the strength of Joko Widodo or Jokowi because the President of the Republic of Indonesia is slow to nominate future candidates for the presidency. According to Syarwi Pangi Chaniago, from the analysis data and the results of the respondents’ statements, it was revealed that their choice remained even though Jokowi had expressed his support for one of the presidential candidates. “Radiation President Joko Widodo low enough to steer the public towards a particular candidate,” said Syarwi Pangi Chaniago, according to reports wartaekonomi.co.id, Saturday (19/11/2022). Read also :Here is Ferdy Sambo’s message to the former head of South Jakarta Police Criminal Investigation Unit to shut up Slow Influence President Jokowi very high with a percentage of 65.7%, while the remaining 25% show the choice of the head of state in Indonesia for one of the candidates. “While 9.3% of respondents chose to answer that they didn’t know,” the Voxpol Center data said. Always said Syarwi Pangi Chaniago, in conclusion, only 32.1% of the respondents concluded that Jokowi would provide support for Ganjar Pranowo of presidential election 2024. As for Anies Baswedan pocketed 22.3%, Parbowo Subianto 18.7%, Ridwan Kamil 6.6%, Puan Maharani 5.6% and AHY 4.6%. Whereas Mighty Andika get 3.3%, Sandiaga Uno 2.3%, Erick Thohir 1%. While other characters like Airlangga Hartarto 0.3 percent. Read also :Kahiyang Ayu is the antithesis of Jokowi, who lives a simple lifestyle but enjoys collecting designer bags. “Then there were 3.3% who chose not to answer or who did not know,” explained Pangi Chaniago. Investigation Voxpol Research and Advisory Center conducted with 1,220 respondents from October 22 to November 7, 2022. The survey was conducted by systematic random sampling and has a tolerance or margin of error (margin of error) about 2.81%. The age of the respondents who were sampled were 17 years and older or married. The data collection technique used consisted of face-to-face interviews directly with the respondents using a questionnaire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://serang.suara.com/read/2022/11/21/131843/pemilu-2024-pengaruh-presiden-joko-widodo-dinilai-melempem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos