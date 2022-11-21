Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account almost two years after his permanent suspension





Twitter restored former President Donald Trump’s account on Saturday, nearly two years after the platform revoked his access following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Elon Musk announced his decision on the social media platform around 5 p.m. Pacific time, a day after quizzing his followers on whether to bring the controversial 45th president back to the platform. It was the latest in a series of seemingly impulsive actions by Musk after less than a month at the helm of Twitter that have prompted mass resignations and alienated people and institutions from the platform.

Trump will be reinstated. Musk wrote, adding: Vox Populi, Vox Dei, a Latin phrase meaning the voice of the people is the voice of God.

Trump supporters celebrated his potential return. Free speech, free will, free country, wrote Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Anyone who thinks President Trump won’t win the 2024 primary is wrong, wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. He’s melting Twitter right now.

Musk’s abrupt decision to bring Trump back to the social media platform broke a promise made the day after his October 27 purchase of Twitter that no major content decisions or account reinstatement will occur until he form a moderation board with diverse viewpoints. But it fit Musk’s chaotic leadership style at the helm of Twitter, which he pledged to turn into a digital public square for free speech.

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said on Twitter that Musk showed he wasn’t serious about protecting the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation.

In this month’s midterm elections, voters largely rejected candidates running on election denial platforms and backing Trump’s bogus claims that the 2020 presidential race was stolen. Shortly after the election, Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024.

Trump had been a prolific user of Twitter throughout his presidency, often using the platform to undermine and downplay his critics and promote lies about his failed bid for a second term as president.

After Musks’ announcement on Saturday, outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was part of the Jan. 6 congressional committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, encouraged people to look at the evidence showing Trump’s actions. , public and private statements leading to insurrection. , including White House staff describing his inexcusable conduct during the violence.

The social media giant has faced upheaval after new terms from Musk and a wave of employee resignations that have raised concerns about the stability of the platforms.

Musk has been so reckless in his plans to make the company profitable and equally true to his claims to champion free speech. He took a poll on Friday soliciting opinions from Twitter accounts on whether to reinstate Trump. According to Musk, 51.8% of the roughly 15 million votes were cast in favor of returning Trump to Twitter.

On Saturday, the past presidents account had a final tweet dated January 8, 2021: To everyone who asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20.

Later that day, Trumps account was permanently suspended. It was two days after a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to nullify the 2020 presidential election. At the time, Twitter spoke of the risk of further incitement to violence.

But it wasn’t immediately clear whether the former president would accept Twitter’s invitation to return. After his account was revoked, Trump launched his own social platform, Truth Social. Trump began posting on the site this year.

I was disappointed with how I was treated by Twitter, Trump told CNBC in April, after Musk announced his intention to buy the company. I will not return to Twitter.

During a video address at a meeting of a Republican Jewish group in Las Vegas, Trump said on Saturday that he was aware of the Musks poll but saw a lot of problems on Twitter, according to Bloomberg.

I heard they were getting a big vote to come back on Twitter too. I don’t see it because I see no reason why, Trump said, Bloomberg reported. It may do it, it may not, he added, apparently referring to Twitter’s recent internal upheaval.

While Truth Social is a competitor to Twitter, Trump only has about 4.46 million followers on the site, a fraction of the 88.7 million followers he had on Twitter. Since its inception, Truth Social has experienced anemic online traffic compared to mainstream social sites.

Trump’s suspension from Twitter came after years of the platform and other social rivals wrestling with how to handle former presidents’ online behavior and misrepresentations.

The company said it made the decision after posting a pair of tweets on January 8, 2021, one stating that it would not attend President Biden’s inauguration and another defiantly proclaiming that its supporters would not be attending. disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!

Twitter said both tweets violated the company’s rule against glorifying violence and suggested it would not support an orderly transition of power. The company said its comments were highly likely to inspire people to replicate acts like the attack on the Capitol, including plans for armed protests that were proliferating online at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

