World Cup 2022: Gary Neville says he is “fed up” with leaders like Gianni Infantino, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson





Gary Neville took to beIN Sports to criticize FIFA President Gianni Infantino alongside Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. Neville has spoken openly about his disdain for some football executives and about do i have any news for you recently said he was going to use his platform on Qatari broadcaster beIN, to “highlight the issues”. Already on the channel’s cover, however, Neville said he believed a Middle Eastern nation should host the World Cup. However, he went on to say he was “fed up” with corruption at FIFA, following Gianni Infantino’s bizarre speech over the weekend. 🗣️ “FIFA is a poor representation of what football is, a beautiful game… I think FIFA needs to clean up.”👀 @GNev2 reacts to Gianni Infantino’s press conference!November 20, 2022 See more “There’s no doubt we should go around the world. But he’s a terrible face for football, this guy,” Neville said of the current FIFA president. “Some of the things he said yesterday were inappropriate and should not be said by him. He should be a statesman. He should bring people together, not answer to one or two nations, as he has done yesterday. “I’m sick of these leaders like [Boris] Johnson, as [Donald] Trump, like [Gianni] Infantino, like [Sepp] Blatter, who to be fair, who don’t unite, they divide: their whole language is about division. Even though they try to think they bring people together, they don’t. I have to say some of his language yesterday about “I’m a migrant worker, I’m disabled”…it’s an absolute outrage, he shouldn’t be using that kind of language. Infantino said in his opening speech, “Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel migrant worker.” (Image credit: Getty Images) Neville called Infantino’s opening speech ahead of the World Cup an ‘absolute outrage’ (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images) “I think FIFA is a misrepresentation of what football is, which is a beautiful game, enjoyed by communities from Brazil to Bury, from Bolivia to Peru and everywhere. I have to say I think FIFA has to clean up his act, it’s been bad for so long and my personal feeling with Infantino is he’s been back in power for four years, there’s no transparency, no independence. “That’s the problem with football, it’s representative of the rich and elite in life. We need to have independence, we need to have democracy. And then he’s the worst face to represent a World Cup from the Middle East, Muslim and Qatar.

