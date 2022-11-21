Dem Sen. Warner says Trump was right to ban Chinas TikTok, warns parents against leaving kids on app





Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Said former President Donald Trump “was right” to go after China-owned video-sharing app TikTok.

Warner made the comments during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, telling host Shannon Bream that the app poses a major threat to Americans’ privacy. He also warned parents against allowing their children to download the app to their phones.

“Well, I think Donald Trump was right. I mean, TikTok is a huge threat,” Warner told Bream. “So if you’re a parent and you have a child on TikTok, I would be very, very concerned. All that data that your child enters and receives is stored somewhere in Beijing.”

Warner is just the latest in a string of US politicians and officials to call for a crackdown on TikTok. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr called on regulators to ban the app in the US, and FBI Director Christopher Wray warned it was contributing to China’s status as a top data stealer Americans around the world.

“China’s vast hacking program is the largest in the world, and they have stolen more personal and business data from Americans than all other countries combined,” Wray told lawmakers last week, adding specifically about Tik Tok: “[Dangers] include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control the collection of data on millions of users or to control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations if it wishes or to control software on millions of devices, providing the potential to tactically compromise personal devices.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speaks during a monitoring hearing, Dec. 7, 2021, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, Aug. 6, 2022, in Dallas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Wray’s statement came just weeks after Carr called on the United States to ban TikTok outright, arguing that efforts to separate its US-based branch from its China headquarters were futile.

“I don’t believe there’s a way forward for anything other than a ban,” he told Axios at the time, adding that there was “no world in which you could offer sufficient data protection that you could trust enough that it will not end up in the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party].”

TikTok pushed back on Carr in a statement to FOX Business, arguing that the commissioner has no role in discussions with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The FCC does not have the power to regulate TikTok, which is why Carr and other critics of Chinese apps have urged other federal agencies and Congress to act.

TikTok, the popular social media app closely tied to Communist China and Chinese state media, has permanently banned at least 11 pro-free speech organizations, according to the Media Research Center. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

While TikTok representatives have insisted that user data is safe, company executives have admitted under oath that the data is accessible from China.

This access is also frequently used, as an in-depth BuzzFeed report revealed earlier this year. The outlet obtained audio from more than 80 internal meetings at TikTok, showing that US employees were not allowed to access user data and instead relied on Chinese employees to do so.

