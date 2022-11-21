PM Modi to address three consecutive rallies as polls heat peaks in Gujarat





Gandhinagar: Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled for next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address three consecutive rallies of Vijay Sankalp Sammelan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-linked state . PM Modi’s first rally on Monday will be in Surendranagar at 11 a.m., the next in Jabusar at 1 p.m. and then Navsari around 3 p.m. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four public meetings in Dwarka, Somnath, Junagadh and Kutchh districts of the state on Monday ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for next month. Around 11 a.m., Shah will address the first meeting in Khambhaliya Assembly Constituency in Dwarka District. Then at 1 p.m., at Somnath in Kodinar, he will address another gathering. The other two meetings at which the Minister of Home Affairs will speak will take place at 3 and 4 p.m. in Mangrol Assembly constituency in Junagadh and Bhuj Assembly constituency in Kutchh respectively. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is also a star BJP campaigner for the Gujarat elections will also speak at a public meeting in the Mahemdavad assembly constituency. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in his home country on Saturday evening, held a road show in Valsad and also addressed the people. The Prime Minister, who had planned four public meetings, started his campaign on Sunday from Somnath. Later, he also organized campaign rallies in Dhoraji, Amreli and Botad. Speaking at the rally in Dhoraji, the Prime Minister apparently slapped Rahul Gandhi and said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra the Congress leader walked with a woman who tried everything to derail the Narmada project. Elections for the Assembly of 182 member states will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will begin on December 8. The party has already announced its list of star activists for the Gujarat elections. Gujarat where the ruling party, in power for more than 27 years, will run for its seventh term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as Gujarat’s longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014. The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long time and the party aims to return to power with a nice majority this time as well. However, he faces a strong electoral challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal, which nominated Isudan Gadhvi as its main ministerial candidate. The Congress also hopes to do its best to overthrow the BJP government. In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, despite a decline in seats, the incumbent BJP retained its simple majority in the chamber and formed the government for the sixth time. In the reported results for all 182 Gujarat Assembly seats, BJP won 99 seats, Congress won 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won won 2 and 3 seats respectively.

