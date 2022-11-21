Jokowi’s mangrove diplomacy at the G20 summit has been criticized by environmental NGOs

On the second day of the G20 summit, President Joko Widodo invited leaders of G20 countries and international institutions to visit and plant mangrove seedlings at Ngurah Rai Grand (Tahura) Forest Park, Bali

President Jokowi explained that the Ngurah Rai Tahura is an example of the success of the restoration of the mangrove ecosystem carried out by the Indonesian government as a contribution to the management of climate change. Therefore, Indonesia invites G20 member countries to collaborate, in real action for inclusive green development

Walhi sees a significant decline in mangrove areas from 4.2 million hectares in 1980 to 2.5 million hectares in 2020 with only 31.34 percent of mangrove forests in good condition. Meanwhile, mangrove rehabilitation will only reach 29,500 hectares in 2021 against a target of 600,000 hectares by 2024

Walhi finds that there are various issues that aggravate the state of mangrove forest ecosystems in Indonesia, such as mining permits in mangrove forest areas, mangrove rehabilitation clashing with reclamation projects, only 10 out of 28 provinces allocate space for the protection and management of mangroves. forests, and the objective of acquiring fishing land for cultivation in coastal areas

On the second day of the series of G20 Summit activities, President Joko Widodo invited leaders of G20 countries and international institutions to visit Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park (Tahura), Bali Province, on Wednesday ( 16/11/2022).

In Tahura, President Jokowi took G20 leaders on a tour to see mangrove species and plant mangrove seeds.

Jokowi explained that the Ngurah Rai Tahura is an example of the successful restoration of the mangrove ecosystem by the Indonesian government. The 1,300 hectare area was previously an abrasive fish pond, but has now successfully transformed into a home for 33 species of mangrove plants and 300 species of animals.

As a country with the largest mangrove forest in the world, namely 3.3 million hectares, Indonesia wants to contribute to climate change, climate change. Therefore, I said earlier that Indonesia invites G20 member countries to collaborate, to work together in real action for green development, inclusive green economic development, the president said in his statement after the activity, cited on the Cabinet Secretariat website, Saturday, November 19, 2022.

President Jokowi said the Indonesian government would add similar mangrove forests to 33 sites in 2023.

The leaders of the G20 countries also appreciated what the Indonesian government had done to switch to green energy and fight climate change. I think that’s what inspires leaders to do concrete things in both the green energy transition and the green economy in the face of climate change, Jokowi said.

Previously, the central government was assisted by the provincial government of Bali to revitalize the Ngurah Rai Tahura ahead of the G20 summit. The revitalization has been carried out in the entrance area, G20 monument, plaza area, beji, wantilan, mangrove tracking trails, nursery areas, reception/lobby areas, towers. ‘observation, observation deck towards Benoa Bay, and the parking lot around the Muara Reservoir with a capacity of 240 cars.

The revitalization of Ngurah Rai Tahura was carried out by Adhi Karya, who spent up to IDR 506.9 billion.

Indonesian mangrove problems

Walhi criticized the policies of the Indonesian government in restoring mangrove ecosystems.

Walhi cites FAO data in the document Mangroves of the world 1980-2005 published in 2007, that there has been a very significant reduction in the area of ​​Indonesian mangrove forests since 1980

“In 1980 the area of ​​mangroves was 4,200,000 ha. Then in 1990 it went down to 3,500,000 ha, there was a decrease of 70,000 ha. Then in 2000 it was recorded that the area n was only 3,150,000. From 1990 to 2000, 35,000 hectares were lost. Then in 2005 there were only 2,900,000 hectares. From 2000 to 2005, 50,000 ha were lost. Thus, on the period 1980-2005, 1,300,000 hectares of mangrove forest had disappeared,” Parid Ridwanuddin, Coastal and Marine Campaign Manager for WALHI said in a written statement Friday, November 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, based on the BPS data in the document Marine and Coastal Resources Statistics 2020, It is stated that the total area of ​​mangrove forest is 2,515,943.31 hectares. Walhi sees that these two data illustrate that the state of the mangroves in Indonesia is not in good condition.

In addition, there are various issues that aggravate the state of mangrove forest ecosystems in Indonesia. WALHI noted that in 2022 there will be a mining permit area (WIUP) in a mangrove forest area of ​​48,456.62 hectares.

Second, government-led mangrove rehabilitation clashes with the government’s own plans to continue rehabilitation projects in various parts of Indonesia. WALHI noted (2022), the existing reclamation projects in Indonesia cover an area of ​​79,348 hectares and will continue to be built on an area of ​​2,698,734.04 hectares. The area is based on data recorded in regional regulations on coastal areas and small islands in 22 provinces of Indonesia. Mangrove forests in various coastal areas of Indonesia have been destroyed and damaged by rehabilitation projects.

Third, in the 28 zoning regulations for coastal areas and small islands, only ten provinces in Indonesia allocate space for the protection and management of mangrove forests. The total area is recorded at 26,924.27 hectares. The remaining 18 Indonesian provinces do not allocate space for the protection and management of mangrove forests in the zoning regulations of coastal areas and small islands. This fact shows that the protection of mangroves in Indonesia is just a good story on paper.

Fourth, the Indonesian government is targeting an aquaculture production of 22.65 million tons in 2024. Specifically for shrimp as the main export product, the government will increase its production target to 1,520,836 tons in 2024 from a production of 1,208,433 tons in 2020. In addition, the Indonesian government aims to establish 50 aquaculture production centers. In fact, in 2020, there were only 10 regional centers.

Fifth, the government enacted Law no. 11 of 2020 regarding job creation by the end of 2020. Article 5 of the Job Creation Law which regulates geothermal energy legalizing geothermal mining in water areas will destroy the mangrove forests in Indonesia.

Sixth, massive infrastructure development, such as large-scale ports in Semarang, Jakarta and other cities, has contributed to the damage and reduction of mangrove areas.

“Based on data Marine and Coastal Resources Statistics 2020 The total area of ​​mangrove forest is 2,515,943.31 hectares. Of these figures, only 31.34 percent of the mangrove forests are in good condition. The remaining 15.64% are in moderate condition and 13.92% are in damaged condition. In other words, the area of ​​good mangroves is only 788,496 ha,” Parid said.

Regarding the mangrove rehabilitation target of 600,000 hectares by 2024, he said, data from the Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) in January 2022 indicated that the achievements from the first year in 2021 were only 29,500 hectares in the nine provinces that were priority locations, as well as 3,500 hectares in additional locations in 23 provinces.

“Thus, the total area recorded in 2021 is only 33,000 hectares of newly rehabilitated mangroves. This area represents only 5.5 percent of the total mangrove rehabilitation target by 2024. This means that 5 .5 percent in the first year is very low. It took 5 times the acceleration to achieve this ambitious goal. Also, the area of ​​good mangroves is only 788,496 ha,” Parid explained.

At the same time, the Indonesian government must commit to evaluating various projects that have damaged and will destroy the mangroves in Indonesia. Anything?

There are reclamation, infrastructure and mining projects in coastal areas and small islands. It’s one of them. Moreover, the Indonesian government must have the courage to revise a number of laws and regulations as this will hinder the rehabilitation of mangroves. There are two that are important for me to mention, namely the job creation law and the Minerba law. Both laws, in their articles, legalize the destruction of mangroves for the construction of the PSN, Parid continued.

Walhi believes that the degradation of mangroves is intimately linked to the environmental crisis resulting from development choices and the increasingly severe impact of the climate crisis.

According to Parid, the government has not assigned a significant task to the Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) to assess concessions or logging permits, especially in mangrove areas. This is different from the time when it was still called BRG, when this institution could evaluate and control authorizations for exploitation in peatlands.

This mangrove management authority, he said, needs to be clear about who leading sector-his. Too many state institutions caring for them mean that mangroves are neglected.