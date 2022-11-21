Does Xi Jinping have the ability to put pressure on Putin? And would you like to do it?

At the recent G-20 summit, the only limit that was made clear to Russia, unanimously, was that all countries reject the threat of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. This is also the red line that China does not intend to cross in the conflict in Ukraine, so it does not mean that Xi Jinping will withdraw his support for Vladimir Putin.

China continues to find a difficult balance to appear neutral, although it does not condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is a strategic security partner and a good trading partner. For this reason, it does not renounce its unlimited alliance with Russia and this was demonstrated by the statements of Foreign Minister Wang Yi after meeting his Russian counterpart in Bali. In the official statement, Wang said that regarding the conflict in Ukraine, China will maintain its objective and fair position and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks. No criticism was allowed.

The economic cost

The other consensus expressed at the G-20 is that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not a good deal. Not only is the conflict destabilizing Europe, but it is also affecting global energy price increases and torpedoing food and supply chains.

One after another, Western leaders have called on Xi Jinping to use his influence on Putin to find a solution and end the invasion of Ukraine. The problem is whether the Chinese president is able to influence him and also to what extent he is willing to put pressure on Putin.

Xi Jinping himself tried to step aside, saying he has no power over Putin. To a certain extent this is a reality, because the resistance of Ukraine leaves the Russian president in a very delicate situation and he probably has no other way to stay in power than to surrender and not accept peace.

The Chinese option is to put pressure on him, withdraw trade aid and leave him alone diplomatically. Both countries have geostrategic interests that unite them. Both leaders agreed to demand a new pattern of global governance, not dominated by the West.

The alliance with Putin is also due to the good personal relations they have established. During his ten years in power, Xi Jinping has held 38 meetings with Vladimir Putin, twice as many as with any other world leader.

Over the past ten years, Xi Jinping has held 38 meetings with Vladimir Putin, twice as many as with any other world leader.

The reality is that their plans were thwarted by the advance of the war. A quick and surgical victory like the annexation of Crimea was expected, as the conflict has already lasted eight months and Russia has suffered humiliating defeats that challenge the capacity of its army.

In fact, the invasion of Ukraine served to unite Western countries and revitalize NATO, to the point that neutral countries like Finland and Switzerland rushed to apply for membership.

The “danger” of a Russian defeat

Whether Xi Jinping is war-weary and worried about the global economic effects it is causing, a defeat of Putin is also not in his interest. A sold Russia would cast doubt on its leadership. Moreover, it would strengthen the West. Moscow’s defeat would benefit the United States and serve as a warning of what may happen to Taiwan. Pequn wants Washington to be distracted by the conflict in Europe and not focus on the Asia-Pacific.

However, its alliance with Russia, in addition to damaging its image, risks creating problems with the countries of Central Asia, which it has been trying to seduce for years through the New Silk Road initiative. The Russian invasion worries some former Soviet republics.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, a great connoisseur of China, warned in the pages of the South China Morning Job that if Russia uses nuclear weapons, it would irreparably damage China’s own national interests and its future position in the world. Relations with the BRICS would deteriorate and a nuclear race could occur. Some States would choose to want to develop their nuclear capacity in the face of fear of a China, but also of North Korea, which has nuclear weapons.

The worst-case scenario for the Pequn regime would be for the invasion to bring about the downfall of Vladimir Putin and regime reform. A closer Russia to the West would increase Beijing’s support.

China is taking stock of the relationship with Russia. He did not hesitate to help him economically by multiplying the purchases of gas, oil and cereals, because he avoided jumping the sanctions and bringing military aid to Moscow. Michael McFaul, professor of international relations at Stanford University, told AFP that Xi Jinping wanted to appear as a respectable international leader while supporting Putin.

Xi’s alliance with Putin has already cost him a deterioration in relations with the European Union, which already defines the Asian giant as a systemic competitor. It also closed the doors to consolidating its presence in Ukraine, an important trading partner, with ports, which facilitated its entry into the center of Europe.

The problem is how long China can afford to continue balancing if a negotiated exit from the invasion of Ukraine is not achieved.