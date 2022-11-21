Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account





“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted Saturday night.

November 19, 2022 8:56 p.m.

Posted: Nov 19, 2022 8:56 PM

Originally Posted: NOV 19 22 20:26 ET

Updated: 19 NOV 22 21:28 ET

By Clare Duffy and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

(CNN) — Former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been restored to the platform.

The account, which Twitter banned following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was restored after CEO and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, published a poll on Twitter Friday evening asking users to platform if Trump were to be reinstated.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted Saturday night. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

The final results of Saturday night’s poll showed 51.8% for and 48.2% against. The poll included 15 million votes.

The much-anticipated move by the new owner sets the stage for the former president’s return to the social media platform where he was previously its most influential, albeit controversial, user with nearly 90 million followers and tweets that often moved markets, set the news cycle and drove the agenda in Washington.

Trump has previously said he will stay on his platform, Truth Social, instead of joining Twitter, but a change in his approach could have major political implications. The former president announced this month that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

Asked on Saturday how he felt about Musk’s purchase of Twitter and his own future on the platform, Trump praised Musk but wondered if the site would survive its current crises.

“They have a lot of problems,” Trump said in Las Vegas at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting. “You see what is happening. It may do it, it may not.

Still, Trump said he liked Musk and “liked him to buy (Twitter.)”

“He’s a character and I tend to like characters,” the former president said of Musk. “But he’s smart.”

Throughout Trump’s tenure in the White House, Twitter has been central to his presidency, a fact that has also benefited the company in the form of countless hours of user engagement. Twitter has often taken a lighthearted approach to moderating its account, sometimes arguing that as a public official the then-president must have wide latitude to speak.

But as Trump neared the end of his term — and more misinformation tweets alleging voter fraud — the balance shifted. The company began applying warning labels to its tweets in an effort to correct its misleading claims ahead of the 2020 presidential election. And following the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, the platform banned it. indefinitely.

“After careful consideration of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” Twitter said at the time. “In the context of the horrific events of this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of Twitter’s rules would potentially result in this course of action.”

The decision follows two tweets by Trump that Twitter said violated the company’s policy against glorifying violence. The tweets, Twitter said at the time, “must be read in the context of broader events in the country and how the president’s statements may be leveraged by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior of this account over the past few weeks.

The first tweet – a statement about Trump supporters, whom he called “75,000,000 great American patriots who voted for me” – suggested that “he plans to continue to support, empower and protect those who believe that ‘He won the election,’ said Twitter. .

The second, which indicated that he had no intention of attending Joe Biden’s inauguration, could be seen as a further statement that the election was not legitimate and could be interpreted as Trump saying that the inauguration would be a “safe” target for violence because he would not be present, according to Twitter.

Shortly after Trump’s Twitter ban, he was also banned from Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, which could also restore his accounts as early as January 2023.

On Nov. 18, Musk tweeted that he had reinstated several controversial accounts on the platform, but that a “Trump decision has yet to be made.”

“Twitter’s new policy is freedom of expression, not freedom of access,” he said at the time. “Negative/hateful tweets will be deboosted and demonetized to the max, so no ads or other revenue for Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically search for it, which is no different from the rest of ‘Internet.

Musk previously said he disagrees with Twitter’s permanent ban policy and may also fire other accounts that have been removed from the platform for repeated rule violations.

“I think it was wrong to ban Donald Trump; I think it was a mistake,” Musk said at a conference in May, pledging to reverse the ban if he became the owner of the company.

Jack Dorsey, who was Twitter’s CEO when the company banned Trump but has since left, responded to Musk’s comments by saying he agreed there shouldn’t be permanent bans. Banning the former president, he said, was a “business decision” and “shouldn’t have been.”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called on advertisers who still fund Twitter to immediately stop all ad buying.

“In Elon Musk’s Twitter sphere, you can incite an insurrection on the United States Capitol, which has resulted in multiple deaths, and still be allowed to spew hate speech and violent conspiracies on his platform. shape,” Johnson said in a statement. “If Elon Musk continues to run Twitter like this, using rotten polls that don’t represent the American people and the needs of our democracy, God help us all.”

The-CNN-Wire™ and 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crossroadstoday.com/elon-musk-restores-donald-trumps-twitter-account/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos