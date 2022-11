Gujarat inspired the creation of India’s leading investment promotion organization, Invest India. Read on to find out how?

The origins of Invest India can be traced back to the state of Gujarat. Between 2001 and 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister, the fourth-largest state by GDP established an investment promotion agency (IPA) named the Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), which monitored investment projects in line. When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he started the process of developing a world-class API. In fact, Invest India was founded in 2009 as a 49:51 partnership between the government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). It functioned as a case processing cell for the first seven years. There was a part-time person assigned by FICCI at the time who had to juggle a lot of other tasks. In fact, not much happened, as the role of Invest India was not well defined. “There was a small room within the FICCI with not enough space to have meetings with investors”, says a person in the know. When professional CEO Bagla landed in February 2015, that’s when state governments were also brought in as equity partners, with the center and states owning 49%. “It’s a very strong statement about Indian federalism,” Bagla said. Soon the concept of Invest India started to take shape. The Bagla team, which finally settled in Vigyan Bhawan in January 2017, started creating new concept notes, brought new ways to create research reports, showed outsiders where the opportunities are, etc Bagla says the privacy of the agency exposes you to the buy side and the sell side. For example, from an investor’s perspective, the government would not be able to immediately see in great detail how the investor’s mind works and what they are looking for. “When we have a whole team here from the private sector, they know exactly what the investors are thinking,” says Bagla, who also has direct access to senior government officials. With over 411 employees, the majority of whom are young women, Invest India takes care of every detail of investing. For decades, India had no API. The top 20 FDI destination countries have always had a very strong API. “India had no APIs despite the complexity of having to navigate multiple central and state government agencies to set up businesses. investors, facilitating investment and being a one-stop shop, Invest India has done a great job towards Honble PMs vision of making India the most preferred investment destination in the world,” said AK Sharma, Minister of Energy in the Government of Uttar Pradesh Sharma had previously worked closely with Modi in the office of the Chief Minister. Even though Invest India has one of the smallest budgets among the top 20 APIs in the world, the agency is doing great things. With an average age of 29, similar to India, Bagla and his enthusiastic young team have no complaints.

