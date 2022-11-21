Elon Musk says ‘Hey, stop defaming me’ after being slammed for letting Donald Trump back on Twitter





Elon Musk said he would reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account after polling users.Andrew Kelly, Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Elon Musk said on Saturday night that he would restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

He is being criticized for his decision after 51.8% voted for Trump’s return in a Twitter poll.

The ex-president said on Saturday he would not be going “anywhere” in a post on his social media app.

Elon Musk is being criticized for his decision to lift the ban on Donald Trump’s Twitter account, telling a tweeter: “Hey, stop defaming me!”

His comment to Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, came after he criticized Musk’s decision in a series of tweets. “The fact that @elonmusk is allowing Donald Trump back on Twitter, apparently after a brief poll, shows that he is not at all serious about protecting the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation.”

Greenblatt also said, “When @ADL and other #StopHateforProfit leaders met with Elon Musk on 1/11, he pledged not to reform anyone, regardless of stature, until he had put in place a transparent and clear process that takes into account the views of civil society.

He added that Musk’s decisions “over the past month have been erratic and alarming, but this decision is dangerous and a threat to American democracy. We have to ask ourselves, is it time for Twitter to go away?”

Another user tweeted an Oct. 28 post in which Musk announced he would form a “content moderation council” before any decisions regarding content moderation or account reinstatement were made. An MSNBC executive producer tweeted, “There you go for all that ‘content moderation advice’.”

Musk also announced on Friday that some suspended accounts belonging to Kathy Griffin and The Babylon Bee would be reinstated. At the time, he said no decision regarding Trump’s account had yet been made.

But while some users expressed displeasure with Trump’s reinstatement, one person said the 45th US president should have “all of his former supporters intact”. Musk replied that engineers are already working on it.

The story continues

Despite saying on his social media app Truth Social on Saturday that he’s “not going anywhere,” Trump has yet to make a statement about a return to Twitter since his account was reinstated.

The former president was banned from Twitter following the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Musk said in May that it was “not right to ban Donald Trump.” He told a Financial Times conference: “I think it was a mistake. It alienated the country and didn’t stop Donald Trump from being heard. I think it was a morally wrong decision. and stupid in the extreme.”

Twitter and a representative for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/elon-musk-says-hey-stop-133534503.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos