Turkey launches airstrikes against Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Turkey announced early Sunday that it had carried out airstrikes against banned Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and Iraq which it said were being used to launch terrorist attacks on its soil, Turkish said. Minute. reportedciting Agence France-Presse.

The offensive dubbed Operation Claw-Sword comes after a deadly explosion in central Istanbul last Sunday killed six people and injured 81, with Turkey blaming a banned Kurdish group.

We are now launching Operation Claw-Sword, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told the Air Force Operations Center before the planes left their bases to hit targets in northern Iraq and Syria.

Akar was also seen in a video briefing with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who gave the order for the latest operation, which an observer said killed 12 people.

The raids targeted bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers an extension of the PKK, the defense ministry said.

In accordance with our rights of self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Claw-Sword air operation was carried out in areas of northern Iraq and Syria which serve as bases for terrorist attacks against our country, she added.

Turkey has accused the PKK of being behind the Istanbul bombing, the deadliest in five years and which evoked bitter memories of a wave of bombings across the country in 2015 to 2017, attributed mainly to Kurdish militants and jihadists from the Islamic State group.

The PKK, which has waged a bloody insurgency in Turkey for decades and is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, and YPG have both denied involvement in the attack.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility.

Account time

Turkish police have captured prime suspect Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian woman who allegedly worked for Kurdish militants in an Istanbul suburb.

The hour of reckoning has come, tweeted the Turkish Ministry of Defense, accompanied by a photo of a plane taking off for a night operation.

Treacherous attacks by villains are held accountable, he said.

Terrorist hotbeds razed by precision strikes, the ministry said in another message, accompanied by a video showing a target being selected in the air, followed by an explosion.

Turkey has carried out more than 20 strikes on sites in Syria’s Raqa, Aleppo and Hassakeh provinces, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group with extensive network of contacts across Syria.

The raids killed at least six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and six pro-regime soldiers, the monitor said.

A PKK spokesman said the strikes had not caused any casualties so far.

The Turkish army regularly strikes PKK rear bases in Iraq, a thorn in Ankara’s relationship with the government in Baghdad and since April it has been carrying out Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq in pursuit of militants.

The bombardments threaten the whole region

Although Ankara did not give details of the operation, the US-backed SDF said the northeastern Syrian town of Kobane was among the targets hit by the Turkish raids. .

#Kobane, the city that defeated ISIS, is being bombarded by Turkish occupation planes, tweeted SDF spokesman Farhad Shami.

The SDF provided crucial aid to a US-led coalition against Islamic State (IS) jihadists.

But Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist group linked to the PKK.

Turkish Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu said Ankara believed the order for the Istanbul attack was given from Kobane, controlled by Syrian Kurdish militia forces.

The Turkish bombardments of our safe areas threaten the whole region.

This attack is not favorable to any party.

We are doing everything we can to avoid a major disaster. If war breaks out, everyone will be affected. (1) -Mazloum Abd (@MazloumAbdi) November 19, 2022

Turkish shelling of our safe areas threatens the whole region, tweeted Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the US-allied SDF.

This attack is not favorable to any party. We are doing everything we can to avoid a major disaster. If war breaks out, everyone will be affected.

Kobane, a Kurdish-majority town near the Turkish border, was captured by IS in late 2014 before Syrian Kurdish forces drove them out early the following year.

The US State Department said on Friday it feared possible military action by Turkey, advising its nationals not to travel to northern Syria and Iraq.

Turkey has launched waves of attacks on Syria since 2016 targeting Kurdish militias as well as IS jihadists, and Ankara and forces backed by it have seized territory along the Syrian border.

Since May, Erdoan has threatened to launch a new operation in northern Syria.

