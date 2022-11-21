Donald Trump: Donald Trump’s potential rivals in 2024 are playing well, don’t blame the ex-president for Republican Party problems





The race for the 2024 presidential election nomination in the Grand Old Party or the Republican Party is likely to be long and drawn-out if the weekend forum is taken into account.

Members of the Republican Party gathered at the donor conference to discuss the 2024 presidential elections in the United States. Most people in the party played it cool while some explicitly blamed Donald Trump for their failures.

Rivals like Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley were friends of Donald Trump in their speeches to the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and other party members have in no way hinted they will run against Donald Trump. However, Nikki Haley, the latest UN ambassador, has said she may consider opposing Donald Trump. Government files missing from Mar-a-lago: Donald Trump’s legal troubles

Government records missing from Mar-a-lago: Donald Trump's legal troubles

Raids

Earlier this week, the FBI raided the Florida estate of former US President Donald Trump, looking for evidence that the businessman had illegally destroyed White House records.

Legal dispute

That’s not all Trump is under the scanner as, among other things, the former president is also wanted for his role in the January Capitol attack. Here is an overview of everything he is accused of.

Missing records

The US National Archives and Records Administration says it recovered 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump’s home, a crime that could see him fined, jailed or disqualified in the future.

Election tampering

In 2020, President Trump was recorded telling Georgia’s Secretary of State – Republican Brad Raffensperger – to “find the votes” needed to undo Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

Words from people who were against Donald TrumpThe last governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, said that the GOP was constantly losing and that the main reason for their failure was that Donald Trump considered himself at the top and before everyone else. FAQ: What does Donald Trump say about Joe Biden? In a video recorded at Donald Trump’s home in Florida, he kept pointing out all the flaws in the current administration. He hasn’t spoken much about the upcoming presidential elections, but he certainly hopes to be nominated again. What did Nikki Haley say? Nikki Haley was bold in her approach saying she would consider running for the nomination. She said she had never lost an election and did not want to do so in the future.

