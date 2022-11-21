APEC 2022 Summit: President Joko Widodo calls for collaboration between digital economy and green economy to address global economic challenges





Continuing the program of working visits to Thailand, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto again accompanied President Joko Widodo to attend this year’s APEC Summit on November 18-19, 2022 in Bangkok, after attending at the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and at the G20 Summit in Bali. The global economy is currently still overshadowed by the growing risk of recession next year due to worsening geopolitical conflicts, rising global inflation and the ongoing energy and food crises. Global institutions, including the IMF, have lowered their growth forecasts. In 2023, the global economy is expected to experience a slowdown in growth to 2.7%, down 0.2% from the previous projection. This issue has become the background of various meetings of world leaders, including at APECMeeting of economic leaders(AELM) in Bangkok. The first day of the AELM was opened by retreat session I on Friday (18/11), which raised the topic Balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth. The meeting also discussed BangkokGoals for the bio-circular-green economy (BCG)as an effort to realize the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 and transition to sustainable economic growth. At the meeting chaired by Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, President Joko Widodo highlighted future economic challenges, which face food, energy and environmental crises with the growing threat of recession. President Joko Widodo called on APEC economic leaders to remain optimistic, restoring mutual trust in the region, accelerating the inclusive sustainable development agenda in APEC and encouraging concrete cooperation in the region. President Joko Widodo proposed an approachtwo-wayto meet this challenge. In the short term, collaboration is needed to defeat inflation and ensure food security. In addition, President Joko Widodo pushed for the achievement of APECFood security roadmap towards2030 to achieve food security through technological innovation and digitalization to increase the productivity and efficiency of the food system within an inclusive and sustainable policy framework. Meanwhile, in the long term, there is a need to strengthen digital economy and green economy partnerships. The digital economy has become part of post-pandemic life and has brought great benefits for an inclusive economic recovery. For this reason, President Joko Widodo called on APEC leaders to work together to build an MSME-friendly digital economic ecosystem andstart-upincluding through building skills and digital literacy. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo also expressed his support forThe Bangkok goals for the bio-circular-green economy(BCG). A green economy is the path to a sustainable economic recovery. APEC economies have spent over USD 90 billion on various green projects in the region. President Joko Widodo considers that this value still needs to be improved and used for common goals. President Joko Widodo then handed over Indonesia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023 to leaders of the APEC economy. I hope for the support of APEC members, as well as effective synergy between APEC and ASEAN, concluded President Joko Widodo. The AELM Forum itself is a summit meeting between the leaders of APEC member countries that is held regularly every year.29This AELM is the first APEC summit to be held physically in the past three years, after the previous two years it was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in 2019 it was canceled for security reasons in Chile. Also present to accompany President Joko Widodo inRetreat Session Inamely Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Deputy Minister of Commerce Jerry Sambuaga. Source: ekon.go.id

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sawitindonesia.com/ktt-apec-2022-presiden-joko-widodo-serukan-kolaborasi-ekonomi-digital-dan-ekonomi-hijau-untuk-hadapi-tantangan-ekonomi-global/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos