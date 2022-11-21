Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump on Twitter. Now the real drama begins





Everything you know about technology is about to change.

Donald Trump was reinstated on Twitter late yesterday, which looked like a safe bet when Elon Musk conducted a controversial poll.

The former president rocked the vote and was a favorite among Twitter users, most of whom voted because they follow Musk.

This is a monumental change in more ways than one.

Trump’s reinstatement will have a major impact on the next political season. It could seriously change the social media landscape, turning Twitter into something none of us recognize. It’s also a major technological shift, which could have ripple effects beyond social media and create a divide among more and more apps.

Here’s why it’s a serious problem. A big Silicon Valley company that once employed thousands of people was at the center of innovation, it’s probably hosted on your smartphone even if you’re not using it and impacted not only the election, but also about wars, debates, earnings, click traffic and more over the past decade. . Say what you will about Twitter and irrelevance lost, it’s still a major tech icon.

We’ve heard all about Elon Musks’ rocky start to tenure with this beleaguered social app, right down to hints of bankruptcy and mass layoffs. It’s a dumpster fire, and some of us are watching Musk throw more logs into the inferno.

That’s a small part of what’s going on.

We need to start seeing this for what it really is.

For starters, Twitter will never be the same again. It doesn’t matter if Trump bothers to tweet (although I think he will). Instead, allowing Trump back on Twitter is a crack of things to come. You can already feel the rumblings.

Twitter is poised to become more of an open-source app, one that isn’t sustainable as a legitimate Silicon Valley company or icon of innovation. My prediction is that Twitter 2.0 will divide us in the technology market, creating further polarization over all apps and how we view technology as a whole. I’m not saying it will lose impact and maybe Twitter 2.0 will be viable, but Trump on Twitter means even more division.

We have seen this before. Parler has 20 million users, but it’s obviously aimed at one side of the aisle. A minor app like Mastodon with a million users might gain traction, but it still has a long way to go. I hope some of these new apps will have an impact, and I will continue to monitor their development, but these are minor issues.

Twitter is as mainstream as it gets in tech, just below Facebook. Everyone knows it. With this change, we saw a gap between worldviews, political positions and cultural understanding.

If Twitter only appeals to a certain audience, beware, we could face this problem in the next decade, even outside of social networks.

Will it happen?

I would like to suggest that it might take a single tweet. If Trump decides to start using Twitter again, it will be the last straw for a whole segment of the population. Forget social truth. Don’t bother comparing Twitter to other social media apps. If your neighbor sees you in the driveway, he or she might be talking about Trump joining Twitter. I doubt you’ll hear of Parler or Mastodon.

I hope I’m wrong. I hope Twitter 2.0 will not divide us. In fact, I hope it unites us.

Here in the trenches, also known as reality, it doesn’t look good.

More division is coming.

