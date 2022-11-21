Prime Minister says Oppn continues to defame and abuse Gujarat; Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Surat, Rajkot tomorrow

Read more

Gujarat’s BJP has suspended seven people who submitted independent candidacies for seats where the party did not award them tickets. As he sounds the campaign bugle in Gujarat, the Prime Minister has launched rallies in Saurashtra region with the first in Dhoraji.

BJP leaders including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Union MoS Jitendra Singh, MoS Meenakshi Lekhi among others will hold roadshows for the MCD elections today in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will hold three rallies in the Saurashtra region on November 20, two the following day and three on November 22. The region is important because it has 48 assemblies out of a total of 182 and a large OBC-Patidar population.

The Prime Minister will start the day with a darshan at Somnath Temple at 10:15 a.m. today, followed by a public meeting in Viraval and rallies in Dhoraji, Amreli and Botad.

Interior Minister Amit Shah will also be in the state and will visit Nijhar in Tapi district and Dediapada in Narmada district on Sunday.

The Prime Minister held a roadshow and rally in Valsad, Gujarat, an electoral district on Saturday evening. The prime minister, who is on a three-day trip to his home state, said the bond between the BJP and Gujarat is unbreakable. He added that those who slander Gujarat should not find a place in the state. Be aware of people who want to defame Gujarat and speak against us. They are trying to defame Gujarat and Gujaratis. They are also trying to defame our state in foreign countries, the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to go door to door for BJP candidates in Gujarat during his three-day visit, party sources have said. He is to hold nearly 30 rallies over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, aiming to end the campaign for the first phase of elections in Gujarat strongly, womenkaryakartasof the BJP are planning a political carpet bombing with the Veerangana rally to woo female voters who form a large part of the electorate. On November 28, the BJP has planned over 150 rallies in 89 constituencies that will vote in Phase 1. It has aa also appealed to leading women leaders and office bearers as well as Mahila Morcha Chairpersons from the respective districts to ensure that the Veerangana Gathering is a success.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the results counted on December 8.

2022 MCD Polls

A total of 67 candidates withdrew their nominations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Saturday, which was the last day for withdrawing nominations, leaving 1,349 in the fray. According to data shared by the State Election Commission, 55 independent candidates withdrew candidacies and six Bahujan Samaj Party candidates also withdrew their candidacies.

The State Election Commission has finalized 42 centers in which vote counting will take place for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on December 7. Voting for the MCD polls will take place on December 4.

The identified centers will also be used to provide training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the roles and responsibilities of various election officials such as Sector Officers, Polling Officials, etc., he said. -he adds.

Meanwhile, AAP will display models of the three landfills in Delhi to highlight the BJP’s mismanagement of garbage during its 15 years of civic body governance. The saffron party has been in power for three consecutive terms.

On the BJP side, nearly 4,000 party workers, including leaders from BJP-ruled states, have come to Delhi to micromanage its campaign and ensure effective voter outreach.

BJP leaders, state unit officials, MPs and civic body members from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand hold regular meetings with candidates and workers of the party for maximum impact of the campaign for the elections in 250 districts on December 4, in Delhi said the leader of the BJP.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

The top BJP leadership in the state is expected to meet on Sunday to assess the performance of the parties in the state assembly elections. Apart from Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state BJP chairman Suresh Kashyap, election official Mangal Pandey and other senior leaders will attend the meeting. in Parwanoo. Although senior leaders tried to play down the reason for the meeting, sources said senior brass should look into feedback from the field about the polls.

According to party insiders, initial reactions on the ground had indicated that issues such as the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), rising prices associated with the rebel factor could have impacted the performance of parties in some places, but the increase in women’s voter turnout has given the party some hope.

According to constituency data provided by the electoral service, women’s votes exceeded those of men by 4.4 percentage points.

Himachal recorded a record turnout of 75.6% for the Assembly elections on November 12. Women’s turnout in 42 of the 68 state precincts was higher than men’s, the data shows.

Not only the BJP but also the Congress claim to form the next government. Party leaders say increasing women’s voter turnout will be to their advantage as rising prices have had an impact on household budgets. This is clearly our advantage. It shows that people turned out in large numbers to vote against a government that helped drive up prices, a congressional leader commented.

Polling for 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

