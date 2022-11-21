Troublemaker Trump doesn’t care about a second term or America. What he needs is attention | Simon Tisdall





For a man dismissed as a sad, sore loser raging to the death of the right as the world and Republicans leave him behind, Donald Trump is getting a lot of attention. And that’s the whole point of his latest presidential candidacy.

It’s not even certain that Trump really wants the gig. No former president has taken over the White House for a second nonconsecutive term since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1893. That would take time. Is there really heart?

The fact is that Trump, now 76, is shy and lazy. As president, he did not pay attention to briefings or do his homework. He preferred to play golf. His constant dodging, impromptu decision-making and tantrums in the Oval Office proved he was unfit for the job.

Yet by launching his re-election campaign so far in advance, Trump has embarked on a marathon. It is not principles or idealism that will sustain it. His unworn snaps of America have become grand and glorious again.

The truth is more banal. Trump, the bossy braggadocio and star of several criminal and civil investigations, simply cannot bear to be ignored. He can’t stand the idea of ​​someone else winning. And he really wants to avoid prison.

Last week, the lengthy and lie-filled announcement of his 2024 candidacy served as a reminder of Trump’s ability to fascinate even when appalled. Half a dozen New York Times columnists immediately felt compelled to express their disinterest, at great length.

[FoxNewssautrefoisdesexpertsservilesquil’auraientlâchésurlesordresdeRupertMurdochavisiblementluttéàl’antennepourbriserleurdépendanceàlafixationdeTrumpIlsontregardésondiscoursdepuissonmarécagedeMar-a-Lagocommelesratsregardentunserpent[FoxNewssonceslavishpunditswhohavereportedlydroppedhimonRupertMurdochsordersvisiblystruggledonairtobreaktheirTrumpfixation-addictionTheywatchedhisspeechfromhisMar-a-Lagoswampthewayratswatchasnake[FoxNewssautrefoisdesexpertsservilesquil’auraientlâchésurlesordresdeRupertMurdochavisiblementluttéàl’antennepourbriserleurdépendanceàlafixationdeTrumpIlsontregardésondiscoursdepuissonmarécagedeMar-a-Lagocommelesratsregardentunserpent[FoxNewssonceslavishpunditswhohavereportedlydroppedhimonRupertMurdochsordersvisiblystruggledonairtobreaktheirTrumpfixation-addictionTheywatchedhisspeechfromhisMar-a-Lagoswampthewayratswatchasnake

Analysts have been busy explaining why he won’t win again: Voters are tired of lies and crude insults; the country cannot afford four more years of chaos; the failure of many Trump-backed midterm candidates shows that his appeal is fading.

Major campaign donors and former allies distance themselves as a ragtag cast of budding rivals advance. Even her daughter, Ivanka, a former assistant, has had enough. She plans to spend more time with her other children.

It is wisdom already received on the left that Republicans will self-destruct in no time for the party nomination. The most popular king killer is Ron DeSantis. To channel Barack Obama, Florida’s right-wing governor is lipstick to the Trump pig.

And yet, and yet, tons of wishful thinking cloud those calculations. Trump retains support, primarily, from his famous base, the Maga Core. It continues to attract torrents of individual cash donations. The policy of grievance has deep roots. DeSantis did not say he would show up.

And he’s dusting off his election playbook, which confounded conventional wisdom in 2016. He’ll once again run as the underdog, the underdog, the only candidate calling out Washington’s corrupt elites. Trump, after all, is an expert on corruption.

Could this work? Yes, says commentator Kevin Williamson. Trump is not as weak a candidate as many people might expect or hope he would be, he warned. Despite all the warnings, he remains the man to beat, in pole position.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me Could America really fall in love with this vaudeville charlatan all over again? Polls suggest most voters don’t want Trump or Joe Biden in 2024. Still, if there is a rematch, who’s to say what will happen.

Even Jeb Bush, George W’s annoying brother, mocked last week’s speech as low energy. But there’s no denying that Trump, in his canine days, retains a showman’s ability to whip up a crowd, make waves, and deliver news (fake or not). It feeds on what Margaret Thatcher described as the oxygen of advertising.

The mere fact that he is back in the running could undermine America’s global leadership. Coupled with the Democrats’ loss of the House of Representatives, that raises questions about Bidens’ continued authority. Biden told the world: America is back. Trump #2 would turn it upside down.

Vladimir Putin, for his part, will be happy that Trump is in the frame. The Great Conciliator is notoriously nice to the boss of Russian war criminals. Putin and his fans, like Hungarian leader Viktor Orbn, hope the Maga mafia will force cuts in aid to Ukraine.

Autocrats and authoritarians everywhere will support a Trump comeback. His comrade in arms, Benjamin Netanyahu, back in power in Israel, has no time for Biden. The Saudis, having invested so much, expect a return in both directions.

The strange man in this welcoming committee of tyrants and strongmen will be the Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The mere thought of a second Trump presidency is enough to wipe the smile off his face if he ever smiled, that is.

European leaders, the EU and NATO will pray that this does not happen. And after his sexist and discriminatory behavior towards Theresa May, how could Trump redux treat the last British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak? It’s hardly worth thinking about.

Trump says he’s in to win it in 2024. But that’s not the whole story. What the ultimate narcissist wants most of all is attention, preferably the unjudgmental, flattering variety. To unleash a storm, it will follow its proven 3D formula.

Some politicians offer blood, sweat and tears. Trump loudly offers disruption, distraction and division in the service of his ego, not his country. The best sensible solution would be to ignore it. But that’s not how the world works.

Trump is still at the box office. He’s making headlines. It pumps energy. He’s Pennsylvania Avenue’s nightmare, a Mary Shelley freak. It’s hard to take your eyes off it and dangerous to try. It’s not over.

