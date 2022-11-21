Politics
UK now has an experienced king and a novice prime minister | Rishi Sunak
There is now an interesting situation at the heart of the constitution of the United Kingdom. This is due to the combination of a new but politically experienced king and a new, inexperienced and weak prime minister.
Charles III may be new to the throne, but he has spent most of his life not only preparing for the role, but fully engaging in public and political affairs. Some of that engagement has been largely hidden, although the extent of his lobbying of ministers was revealed in the Freedom of Information case over his so-called black spider memos to ministers.
But much of that commitment has been in plain sight. On many issues, often with an international aspect, the King has long promoted causes and campaigned for policy changes.
So it was no surprise that Charles delivered a thoughtful and well-crafted speech at the UN COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow. It was a much more concrete address than a simple solemn welcome with bland declarations.
The scale and scope of the threat we face, the then Prince of Wales said, calls for a comprehensive systems-level solution and he explained how this could be achieved if the political leaders gathered there- down had to make different decisions than they would otherwise.
And it wasn’t just a speech: he set up a sustainable markets initiative with a detailed Terra Carta program. On international environmental issues, the new king is therefore an actor and not a spectator. It matters to him.
The natural thing would have been for Charles to continue this activism at the COP27 summit in Cairo. But the British government said no. Elizabeth Truss, then new and now former prime minister, vetoed the king’s attendance.
By the time she was replaced, the current Prime Minister and the King agreed, they said, that it was logistically too late for the latter to attend.
But that was not the end of the matter, and this is where the combination of an experienced king and a novice prime minister can be seen. Charles was able to have his cake and eat it, as the English saying goes.
The King hosted his own mini-summit, or reception as it was politely called, at Buckingham Palace. John Kerry, the US presidential climate envoy and others were present. Sunak quickly reversed his original decision not to attend COP27 and even came to the reception to deliver a speech, paying tribute to Charles’ work.
A less experienced or less committed monarch would have simply accepted the government’s decision not to attend the international conference and done nothing else. In the UK, the Crown acts on the advice of ministers.
Here, however, Charles accepted the advice but still made his important point publicly and pressed the Prime Minister to do something different from what he wanted to do.
A more experienced and better placed prime minister, in turn, would not have been so easily fired. But the current prime minister, like all British prime ministers since the 2016 Brexit referendum, is politically weak and constantly seeks to keep support together.
In time, perhaps, the position of the Prime Minister will again strengthen, including in relation to the monarch. And perhaps the king will become less interested in various causes and adopt a more ceremonial role in public. But until then, we seem to have, at the center of the UK executive, a balance of power unfavorable to the Prime Minister.
If this is correct, then on various issues of concern to the new king, the government may once again find itself on the wrong foot and mishandled. It will not be party political debate questions, but political questions on climate and the environment and other questions.
After the 70-year reign of a queen who showed little publicly of her political views, some may have thought that the days of a monarch with strong opinions on matters of politics were over. But the possibility of such a monarch has always been there and it has now been revived.
Charles spent more than 60 years preparing to wield such influence. Had he come to the crown with a well-established prime minister in place, his impact would have been more limited. But the political state of the United Kingdom could not have been more advantageous for the new king. The question now is how long this situation will last.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.
