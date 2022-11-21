Politics
Karhutla: Supreme Court frees Jokowi of illegal acts, activists call for ‘rollback’
The Supreme Court’s decision granted President Joko Widodo’s review of the Central Kalimantan forest and land fires case, which Walhi activists saw as a step backwards from the law enforcement and a betrayal of commitment to mitigating climate change.
Supreme Court decision which was published on November 3, 2022 violated the ruling at the previous level, where the government was declared to have committed an illegal act regarding the forest and land fires that occurred in 2015.
Uli Arta Siagian, National Campaign Director for Walhi Forests and Gardens, regretted the government’s attitude in submitting a PK, instead of executing the previous decision.
“The President, KLHK and the Governor should have accepted the Supreme Court’s previous ruling that they had committed an unlawful act during the 2015 wildfires and landfires and carried out the demands that had been granted, as a form of responsibility of the state for the suffering of the people during the wildfires,” Uli said in a written statement, Monday (11/21).
Uli said the move also contradicted commitments made by the government itself in various international forums regarding climate change mitigation.
On several occasions, the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya stressed that the government had taken measures to properly manage the forest fires.
KLHA, according to the Director General of Law Enforcement of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Ratio Ridho Sani, has carried out more than 200 illegal animal handling and illegal logging operations to secure the resources of the state and preserve ecosystems.
It was also said that President Jokowi had taken various corrective measures for the management of forest and land fires.
One of them asked the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya not to be afraid of all forms of criminality that were at the root of this chronic disaster, Ratio said.
Either way, obey MOEF datano less than 2.6 million hectares of forest and land burned in 2015.
Central Kalimantan is the second most affected province after South Sumatra due to forest and ground fires. About 584,000 hectares of forest and land burned in Central Kalimantan in 2015.
The air quality index in Palangkaraya had reached around 2,000, although an index above 350 was classified as hazardous.
“It’s so tight, my eyes hurt. Even in the bedroom, you have to wear a mask,” said Ninit, a resident of Palangkaraya at the time.
Executive Director of Walhi Central Kalimantan, Bayu Herinata, felt that the government’s PK efforts, which were later granted by the Supreme Court, further reinforced the government’s failure to take enforcement seriously. court decisions.
If the government alone cannot comply with court rulings, what about other parties who are caught in the law due to their negligence which causes karhuta? Like a number of oil palm plantation companies in Central Kalimantan that have been found guilty, so far no one has carried out the court’s decision, Bayu said.
Bayu also questioned the process of submitting the KP to the issuance of the decision which was considered to have happened very quickly and in an unopened manner.
Meanwhile, one of the plaintiffs, Arie Rompas, considered the Supreme Court’s decision a miraculous one.
He also said he would continue to fight for environmental protection and law enforcement amid the looming climate crisis.
BBC News Indonesia has contacted MA spokesperson Andi Samsan Nganro to respond to criticism from environmental activists, but had not received a response at the time of writing.
On the official website of the Supreme Court, it is stated that this PK was submitted by the government on August 3, 2022, and then granted by a panel of judges chaired by Zahrul Rabain and judges Ibrahim and M Yunus.
follow things
The case involving President Jokowi began with a lawsuit filed by a community group for a case of forest and land fires. The plaintiffs are Arie Rompas, Kartika Sari, Fatkhurrohman, Afandi, Herlina, Nordin and Mariaty.
They sued President Joko Widodo, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya, Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Development Head of the National Land Agency Sofyan Djalil , Health Minister Nila F Moeloek, Central Kalimantan Governor Sugianto Sabran and the Central Kalimantan DPRD.
In the first level decision which was reversed on March 22, 2017 under number 118/Pdt.G.LH/2016/PN.Plk, the Palangkaraya District Court issued a verdict declaring that the defendants had committed an unlawful act .
President Jokowi then decided to issue an implementing regulation of Law Number 32 of 2009 concerning the protection and management of the environment, which is important for the prevention and control of forest and land fires, involving community involvement.
The president was also ordered to form a joint team for the prevention of forest and land fires, to build a special lung hospital, to create a special evacuation room from karhutla, as well as a joint prevention team fires.
However, in this decision, the judge denied the plaintiff’s request that the Ministry of Environment and Forests make a public announcement of the company that owned the concession and the land that had been burned.
Against this decision, Jokowi et al did not agree and appealed to the Palangkaraya High Court.
However, on September 19, 2017, the Palangkaraya High Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the Palangkaraya District Court, with case number 36/PDT.G-LH/2017/PT PLK.
The government then took the route of cassation before the Supreme Court against the decision. On July 16, 2019, the Supreme Court dismissed the government’s appeal.
One of the judges’ considerations at the time was that disaster management or karhutla in an area was an obligation of the state.
However, after the cassation was rejected, the government immediately intended to submit a PK, as stated by LHK Minister Siti Nurbaya.
To Detik.com on July 19, 2019, Siti said the government had handled the forest fires well.
He also claims that the karhutla has decreased significantly every year and the area burned has decreased by 92.5%.
