‘PML-N leader’ claims Nawaz plotted to assassinate Arshad and Imran





— Information minister denies Tasneem Haider has any connection to ruling party

LAHORE: A self-proclaimed “longtime” spokesman for the British branch of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his presence discussed a plan to to assassinate murdered journalist Arshad Sharif and Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to Pakistani media’s foreign correspondents in London, Tasneem Haider said he had been the party’s spokesman for five years in London.

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 20, 2022

He claimed he was part of meetings with senior PML-N leaders in London where he alleged assassination plots had been hatched to eliminate the two before the next army chief was appointed.

I held meetings with Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The first meeting took place on July 8 and then on September 20. Another meeting was held on October 29, he claimed but declined to reveal the names of others present at the meeting.

Responding to a question about why Nawaz sought his help with alleged assassination plots, Shah said: Nasir Butt introduced me to Nawaz Sharif, saying he [Tasneem Haider] is an influential person of Gujrat […] have snipers and are able to execute [the plan].”

He further alleged that Nawaz asked him to provide snipers to attack Khan in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister survived an assassination attempt on November 3.

Responding to his request, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Haider had no ties to the party. “Tasneem Haider is not a spokesperson for PML-N London,” she said in a statement.

Aurangzeb called on Haider to produce evidence to support his claims before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) “if he had any”.

The Minister instead claimed that Haider was the organizer of the London chapter of PTI. “Falsification, lies and fake news cannot distract from the real murderers [sic] of Arshad Sharif,” she said.

The Minister challenged ARY News to broadcast such information in London. “She wouldn’t dare to spread fake news in London because her management has already been sanctioned for such mishaps in the past,” she said.

In a statement, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Punjab’s interior minister, said authorities had contacted Haider and included him in the investigation into the Khan assassination attempt.

Cheema also said that central, provincial and district leaders of PML-N will also be questioned about the Wazirabad shooting attack following revelations from the self-proclaimed leader of PML-N.

The scope of the investigation into the Wazirabad incident has been widened, he added.

Former Prime Minister Khan was shot in the leg after an armed attack on his container during the PT Haqeeqi Azadi march in Wazirabad on November 3.

One person died in the incident, while several members of the inner circle of PTI presidents, including Senator Faisal Javaid, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, were injured, sources said. PTI.

The PTI chairman accused three people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer, of plotting the botched assassination attempt on his life.

Khan had also provided details of the attack on him in Wazirabad, saying there were two shooters. I was on the container when a “burst of bullets” was directed at me. I was shot in the leg and fell, he said.

Then a second burst came, there were two people,” he said, adding that if the two bursts had been synchronized, he would not have survived.

