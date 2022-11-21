Politics
Chinese President Xi tries to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after whirlwind summit
Editor’s note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s news bulletin Meanwhile in China, a tri-weekly update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and its impact on the world. Register here.
Bali, Indonesia
CNN
—
Xi Jinping may have dismissed US President Joe Bidens’ description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits have shown, the Chinese leader remains determined to push back against the American influence abroad.
Still basking in the afterglow of a Communist Party congress that last month saw him consolidate and extend his grip on power at home, the strongman leader emerged from the zero-Covid isolation of the China with a flurry of in-person meetings in Bali and Bangkok last week.
Contrary to his self-cultivated image as an ideological hardliner, Xi has tried to portray himself as a broad-minded statesman, telling Biden during their meeting last Monday that leaders should reflect and know how get along with other countries and the rest of the world. .
This broad diplomatic campaign seemed specifically aimed at US allies and regional leaders caught in a escalation of rivalry between Washington and Beijing. Since taking office, Biden has strengthened relationships with allies and partners to counter China’s growing influence.
Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become a big-power struggle zone, Xi said at the opening of the APEC summit on Friday, in the absence of Biden. , who had already returned to the United States.
The whirlwind of face-to-face diplomacy represents a victory of sorts for Xi, whose self-imposed international isolation has proven extremely costly as China’s relations have crumbled with the West and many of its neighbors during the pandemic. Tensions have erupted over the origins of the coronavirus, trade, territorial claims, Beijing’s human rights record and its close partnership with Russia despite the devastating war in Ukraine.
Judging by the large number of international heads of state wanting to have a one-on-one with Xi Jinping, I think it’s safe to say that (the trip) was a success on Xi’s part, a said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist. with the Taiwan Studies Program of Australian National Universities.
With broad smiles and handshakes, the Chinese leader had exchanges with his counterparts from the United States, Australia, France, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and of Papua New Guinea, including leaders whose governments had openly criticized Beijing.
And in multiple speeches, Xi, who earlier this year joined Russian President Vladimir Putin in proclaiming plans to create a new world order, has tried to portray himself now as a leader of international unity. In a thinly veiled dig into the United States, he exposed ideological division, blockade politics, Cold War mentality and attempts to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations.
During the two summits, Xi held a total of 20 bilateral meetings in a schedule so hectic it sometimes stretched late into the night. He was also keen to hold most meetings at his hotel.
The optics speak for themselves.
All the leaders were patiently lining up to meet the Chinese emperor, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University.
But despite the apparent reach, Xi has also shown he is ready to face perceived slights.
In a rare candid moment captured on film, Xi berated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing him of leaking details of a brief conversation between them. As they parted ways, Xi could be heard off camera describing Trudeau as very naive.
It reminded the world that there are limits to this smiley diplomacy as soon as you cross China’s interests, you can be in trouble, Cabestan said.
Chinese President Xi confronts Canadian PM in hot mic moment
For Xi, the diplomatic wave with Western leaders is a crucial first step towards normalizing relations that had been severely strained by his assertive foreign policy and the wolf-warrior diplomacy of Chinese diplomats.
Despite its often aggressive attitude, Beijing is increasingly worried about economic decoupling with the West. The poor state of China’s economy thanks to relentless zero Covid lockdowns and the recent US ban on exports of advanced semiconductor chips to China have added to Beijing’s urgency to reverse the trend.
Notably, among the leaders Xi met in Bali was Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, home to semiconductor giant ASML, which is under increasing pressure from the United States to it stops selling its products to China.
During their meeting, Xi urged Rutte to avoid decoupling and politicization of economic and trade issues, and invited him to visit Beijing next year.
While Biden may be trying to build a so-called values-based alignment against China, Xi is trying to find ways to weaken the cohesion of this alignment by pursuing high-level face-to-face diplomacy with these countries, said Sung, the political scientist.
Xi’s numerous meetings with his American allies are all the more remarkable given recent tensions with Beijing over trade, geopolitics and China’s human rights crackdown in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. In other multilateral settings, such as the Group of Seven summit, Western nations have issued strong statements expressing concern about China’s human rights record and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Amid all of this, Xi proved that China still has enough appeal and stature to inspire all of these countries to find ways to work with China. So in that sense, his successful diplomacy on Xi’s part, Sung said.
The international posture is also aimed at the Chinese public.
For Xi, the key message he wanted to send home was already set at the start of the journey, when he met Biden face to face for the first time as national leaders.
The fact that Xi spoke with Biden in a one-on-one setting, with confidence and a smile throughout, generates this image that the G2 era has arrived, Sung said.
Since coming to power, Xi has touted China’s dream of national rejuvenation, his vision of restoring China to its former glory and reclaiming its rightful place as a world leader. In recent years he has also pushed the idea that the East is rising and the West is declining.
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting
For Xi’s domestic audience, the image of a G2 superpower, China and the United States, served as a vivid visual representation of the two narratives. China can now speak with the United States as a true equal, Sung said.
But Chinese people who have followed the glowing media coverage of Xi’s trip would also have noticed a stark image: their top leader attending indoor rallies and mingling with world leaders without face masks.
It was a far cry from Xi’s Covid caution on his first overseas trip since the pandemic. During his visit to Central Asia in September, Xi wore a mask to disembark his plane and skipped a maskless group dinner where leaders ate and talked around the table.
This time around, Xi seemed much more comfortable without a mask. He also attended the Group of 20 dinner, where he shook hands and chatted with leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At home in China, however, instant lockdowns and mass testing edicts continue to plague residents, despite the government’s recent announcement of a limited easing of its zero-Covid policy.
In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, residents rioted against a Covid lockdown, knocking down barriers and marching through the streets. In the central city of Zhengzhou, the death of a 4-month-old girl in hotel quarantine has sparked national outcry second death of a child under Covid restrictions this month.
After getting a taste of what life with Covid might look like in Bali and Bangkok, Xi returned on Saturday to a China beleaguered by rising infections and tightening restrictions in many cities.
Besides the Dutch prime minister, Xi also invited US secretary of state Antony Blinken, French president Emmanuel Macron and new Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni to visit Beijing early next year.
Whether they will visit a China free of Covid restrictions and potential travel quarantines remains to be seen.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/china/china-xi-diplomatic-victory-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK Supreme Court ruling on IndyRef2 in Scotland
- Actor Namor Reacts to Marvel Editing His Bulge in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Operation Restoration Receives Google Grants for Digital Skills Training
- Bride calls off wedding after mother-in-law ‘freaks out’ over her wedding dress
- List of Lake County, Florida entertainment includes holiday festivals
- Nick Shirley of Bloomington North leads All-Area IHSAA Boys Tennis Team
- Tech talent is flooding the job market
- Experts explain: why is the UK economy doing so badly?
- Google has it, Apple doesn’t (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Barr warns Trump ‘will burn down the whole house,’ calls new GOP leader
- Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over ‘insulting’ images of Erdogan
- James Cameron almost ditched Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Titanic over the actor’s attitude