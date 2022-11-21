Chinese President Xi tries to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after whirlwind summit

Editor’s note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s news bulletin Meanwhile in China, a tri-weekly update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and its impact on the world. Register here.



Bali, Indonesia

CNN

—



Xi Jinping may have dismissed US President Joe Bidens’ description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits have shown, the Chinese leader remains determined to push back against the American influence abroad.

Still basking in the afterglow of a Communist Party congress that last month saw him consolidate and extend his grip on power at home, the strongman leader emerged from the zero-Covid isolation of the China with a flurry of in-person meetings in Bali and Bangkok last week.

Contrary to his self-cultivated image as an ideological hardliner, Xi has tried to portray himself as a broad-minded statesman, telling Biden during their meeting last Monday that leaders should reflect and know how get along with other countries and the rest of the world. .

This broad diplomatic campaign seemed specifically aimed at US allies and regional leaders caught in a escalation of rivalry between Washington and Beijing. Since taking office, Biden has strengthened relationships with allies and partners to counter China’s growing influence.

Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become a big-power struggle zone, Xi said at the opening of the APEC summit on Friday, in the absence of Biden. , who had already returned to the United States.

The whirlwind of face-to-face diplomacy represents a victory of sorts for Xi, whose self-imposed international isolation has proven extremely costly as China’s relations have crumbled with the West and many of its neighbors during the pandemic. Tensions have erupted over the origins of the coronavirus, trade, territorial claims, Beijing’s human rights record and its close partnership with Russia despite the devastating war in Ukraine.

Judging by the large number of international heads of state wanting to have a one-on-one with Xi Jinping, I think it’s safe to say that (the trip) was a success on Xi’s part, a said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist. with the Taiwan Studies Program of Australian National Universities.

With broad smiles and handshakes, the Chinese leader had exchanges with his counterparts from the United States, Australia, France, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and of Papua New Guinea, including leaders whose governments had openly criticized Beijing.

And in multiple speeches, Xi, who earlier this year joined Russian President Vladimir Putin in proclaiming plans to create a new world order, has tried to portray himself now as a leader of international unity. In a thinly veiled dig into the United States, he exposed ideological division, blockade politics, Cold War mentality and attempts to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations.

During the two summits, Xi held a total of 20 bilateral meetings in a schedule so hectic it sometimes stretched late into the night. He was also keen to hold most meetings at his hotel.

The optics speak for themselves.

All the leaders were patiently lining up to meet the Chinese emperor, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University.

But despite the apparent reach, Xi has also shown he is ready to face perceived slights.

In a rare candid moment captured on film, Xi berated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing him of leaking details of a brief conversation between them. As they parted ways, Xi could be heard off camera describing Trudeau as very naive.

It reminded the world that there are limits to this smiley diplomacy as soon as you cross China’s interests, you can be in trouble, Cabestan said.

For Xi, the diplomatic wave with Western leaders is a crucial first step towards normalizing relations that had been severely strained by his assertive foreign policy and the wolf-warrior diplomacy of Chinese diplomats.

Despite its often aggressive attitude, Beijing is increasingly worried about economic decoupling with the West. The poor state of China’s economy thanks to relentless zero Covid lockdowns and the recent US ban on exports of advanced semiconductor chips to China have added to Beijing’s urgency to reverse the trend.

Notably, among the leaders Xi met in Bali was Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, home to semiconductor giant ASML, which is under increasing pressure from the United States to it stops selling its products to China.

During their meeting, Xi urged Rutte to avoid decoupling and politicization of economic and trade issues, and invited him to visit Beijing next year.

While Biden may be trying to build a so-called values-based alignment against China, Xi is trying to find ways to weaken the cohesion of this alignment by pursuing high-level face-to-face diplomacy with these countries, said Sung, the political scientist.

Xi’s numerous meetings with his American allies are all the more remarkable given recent tensions with Beijing over trade, geopolitics and China’s human rights crackdown in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. In other multilateral settings, such as the Group of Seven summit, Western nations have issued strong statements expressing concern about China’s human rights record and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Amid all of this, Xi proved that China still has enough appeal and stature to inspire all of these countries to find ways to work with China. So in that sense, his successful diplomacy on Xi’s part, Sung said.

The international posture is also aimed at the Chinese public.

For Xi, the key message he wanted to send home was already set at the start of the journey, when he met Biden face to face for the first time as national leaders.

The fact that Xi spoke with Biden in a one-on-one setting, with confidence and a smile throughout, generates this image that the G2 era has arrived, Sung said.

Since coming to power, Xi has touted China’s dream of national rejuvenation, his vision of restoring China to its former glory and reclaiming its rightful place as a world leader. In recent years he has also pushed the idea that the East is rising and the West is declining.

For Xi’s domestic audience, the image of a G2 superpower, China and the United States, served as a vivid visual representation of the two narratives. China can now speak with the United States as a true equal, Sung said.

But Chinese people who have followed the glowing media coverage of Xi’s trip would also have noticed a stark image: their top leader attending indoor rallies and mingling with world leaders without face masks.

It was a far cry from Xi’s Covid caution on his first overseas trip since the pandemic. During his visit to Central Asia in September, Xi wore a mask to disembark his plane and skipped a maskless group dinner where leaders ate and talked around the table.

This time around, Xi seemed much more comfortable without a mask. He also attended the Group of 20 dinner, where he shook hands and chatted with leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At home in China, however, instant lockdowns and mass testing edicts continue to plague residents, despite the government’s recent announcement of a limited easing of its zero-Covid policy.

In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, residents rioted against a Covid lockdown, knocking down barriers and marching through the streets. In the central city of Zhengzhou, the death of a 4-month-old girl in hotel quarantine has sparked national outcry second death of a child under Covid restrictions this month.

After getting a taste of what life with Covid might look like in Bali and Bangkok, Xi returned on Saturday to a China beleaguered by rising infections and tightening restrictions in many cities.

Besides the Dutch prime minister, Xi also invited US secretary of state Antony Blinken, French president Emmanuel Macron and new Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni to visit Beijing early next year.

Whether they will visit a China free of Covid restrictions and potential travel quarantines remains to be seen.