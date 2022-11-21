PM Modi, BJP leaders slam Rahul for marching with Narmada activist Medha Patkar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday November 20 for marching with activist Medha Patkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra since she was against the Narmada dam project, which has been the lifeline from Gujarat. Earlier this week, Gandhi was joined by Medha Patkar during the yatra as he traveled through Maharashtra. Addressing a rally in Rajkot district, Gujarat, ahead of national elections to be held on December 3-4, Prime Minister Modi said: “A Congress leader was seen pulling out a padayatra with a woman who blocked the Narmada dam project for three decades”. The Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada River could not be built for three decades due to legal obstacles created by activists including Medha Patkar, he said, adding that Patkar had also defamed Gujarat. Read also : IAS Officer Removed from Polling Duties in Gujarat Over Twitter Post; what he says Advertising Moreover, Prime Minister Modi told the crowds at the rally to ask the Congress when they come to demand their vote why they are taking out a padyatra keeping their hands on the shoulders of those who are against the Narmada Dam. The BJP criticized Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Aandolan’s campaign against Gujarat’s “Sardar Sarovar Dam” on the grounds that water from the dam would displace thousands of tribal families. Meanwhile, party chairman JP Nadda also called Medha Patkar “anti-Narmada, anti-Gujarat and anti-Saurashtra”, who had tried to block the construction of the Narmada dam and had opposed the use of water for the people of Saurashtra. Read also : Gujarat polls: BJP fields first Christian candidate in 20 years from Cong Vyara stronghold Nadda pointed out that if people like Medha Padkar joined Rahul Gandhi, then it reflected his mentality. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attacked Gandhi on the same issue saying the Congress MP represents those who have denied water to Gujaratis. Patel tweeted that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis. By giving Medha Patkar a central place in his yatra, Rahul Gandhi is showing that he stands with those elements who have denied Gujaratis water for decades, he said, adding that Gujarat would not tolerate not that. Elections are scheduled in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted on December 8 with that of Himachal Pradesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/news/pm-modi-bjp-leaders-slam-rahul-for-walking-with-narmada-activist-medha-patkar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos