Politics
Rishi and Hunt’s secret BRINO plan – Brexit In Name Only – will spark another Tory civil war
Ex-Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay was adamant. There is no Swiss-style plan, as the Sunday Times reported yesterday, to ditch Brexit and return to the European Union.
No, no, no, he told breakfast TV shows.
As Jeremy Paxman said: Why is that lying bastard lying to me?
But Mr. Barclay wasn’t talking about porkies. He is now master of health and completely out of the loop.
A former cabinet minister tells me: I used to get phone calls from a well-placed reporter who asked me about the latest explosive story he had just uncovered.
It would still be the exact opposite of what Downing Street told me. The journalist has always been right.
So you CAN believe what you read in the newspapers.
The Sunday Times put this story on the front page because it came from an unimpeachable source a million miles from Remaining Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, probably.
This move comes less than a week after I predicted a new, softer line on the European Union.
Britain wants a deal with Brussels to boost trade. She also wants to put an end to the geographical absurdity that has made the Irish Sea a border with Europe. But Brussels does nothing for nothing.
Switzerland’s access to the EU single market involves the opening of borders and cash payments in EU coffers.
For Britain, it would also mean bowing down to the hated European Court of Justice.
Downing Street sources insist there will be no return to the free movement of people, but Brussels holds the whip hand and cash-strapped Britain is unable to dictate terms.
Reopen hostilities
For die-hard conservatives, a Swiss-style relationship means Brino Brexit In Name Only, a term that would suit Jeremy Hunt as a personal motto.
Even those who leaked the plan admit it will tear apart Boris Johnson’s promise of a sovereign UK trading freely on an equal footing with the rest of the world.
There is a very good way to get through this with more confidence than we ever would have had with Boris Johnson or Liz Truss, the source says.
If this is the case, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak risks declaring war on a large part of the Conservative Party which he has just been elected to lead.
He will also reopen hostilities with Nigel Farage, who still retains ties to the resurgent Reform Party.
Tory MPs who have budged in recent weeks of eye-watering tax hikes are willing to vote for them, if only to avoid a terminal civil war and a FIFTH Chancellor in five months.
Such caution does not extend to the sacred vote in the 2016 referendum to leave the EU altogether.
Former Brexit supremo Lord Frost spoke for many yesterday. Any approach forcing the UK to align with EU rules to gain trade benefits would be completely unacceptable, he said.
Boris Johnson and I fought for the UK to be able to make its own laws and we shouldn’t consider giving it away in the future.
Another rebel leader said: There are dozens of MPs who will not support a Swiss model. The government will start losing votes. The Conservative Party will break.
The bitter truth is that Britain has little to show for Boris Johnson’s landslide 80-seat Brexit tenure.
When pressed, Steve Barclay could only highlight our global rollout of Covid vaccines.
After that, Boris sat on his hands, ignoring supporters’ calls for free ports, a crackdown on illegal immigration, a bill of rights and a bonfire of EU regulations.
Probably doomed
All the advantages gained in those fierce Commons battles with Speaker John Bercow and the saboteurs of Remain have been wasted.
Tragically, many who followed Boris through the Brexit trenches are now wondering if it was worth the effort.
Maybe it doesn’t matter anymore. The Conservatives are probably doomed to lose the next election.
Last week was our Black Wednesday, one MP said, comparing the budget’s tax raid to the 1992 economic crisis that ousted the Tories from power for 13 years.
If Labor wins by a predicted landslide two years from now, we can forget about Brino, ditch Brexit altogether and join a failed EU superstate…or SELL-OUT for short.
Rotten to the core
SHAVED-headed Fifa boss Gianni Infantino says he can channel the feelings of all minorities, including illegal immigrants, because he was bullied as a child for having red hair.
This delusion qualifies him to defend the homophobic, misogynistic, racist but oil-rich Arab state of Qatar, where Fifa is inexplicably hosting this year’s World Cup.
Corrupt former Fifa bosses like Sepp Blatter lined their pockets after choosing the tyrannies of Russia and Qatar in exchange for vast illegal reverses.
Fifa is rotten to the core. If an apology is due, Infantino could start on behalf of the millions of gay, disabled, African, Qatari or Arab people whose name and cause he has so outrageously misappropriated.
