Latest from Trump: Trump silence on Twitter after Elon Musk reinstatement





Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

After former presidents’ Twitter account was reinstated, Republicans rejoice even as Donald Trump snubbed the social media platform.

US Representative from Texas Troy Nehls shared the news on Twitter and wrote: 2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.

Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, also welcomed Mr. Trump to the platform and wrote: He’s back.

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early Sunday after being banned for nearly two years.

This was after new Twitter owner Elon Musk conducted an investigation into the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would reinstate Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.

Shortly after the announcement, Mr. Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter with his earlier tweets. It was restored with 0 followers and followed by 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers began to increase dramatically to hundreds of thousands.

Asked about Mr Musks’ public poll, the former president told a crowd he saw no reason to join Twitter as he takes advantage of his own social network.

HighlightsView latest update 1669022448Melania predicts what Trump’s return to the White House would look like in three words

Despite reports that Melania Trump did not enjoy her four years in the White House, the former first lady continues to publicly support her husband’s plan to launch a third presidential bid.

I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful nation, she told far-right media outlet Breitbart.

And she had a prediction of what a second term would look like for her husband.

John Bowden21 November 2022 09:20

1669018848Aspiring country singer charged with threatening to kill fact checkers and FBI agent over Trump slander

A North Carolina MAGA supporter and an aspiring country singer have been charged with allegedly threatening to kill an FBI agent as well as fact-checkers for slandering Donald Trump.

This is just the latest instance of a threatened or attempted violent attack on federal law enforcement since the ex-president began demonizing the agency for its investigation into its hoarding of presidential records.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden21 November 2022 08:20

1669015248Mike Pence walked away from anti-LGBT figures before five people were killed in Colorado shooting

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared to take a step back from his party’s far-right stance in an interview recorded just days before the deadly attack at a gay nightclub that has been blamed on a wave growing anti-LGBT hatred.

Mr Pence was interviewed by Margaret Brennan on CBS Face the Nation last week; his remarks were broadcast on Sunday.

During the interview, he was asked about legislation passed by the US Senate this week to protect same-sex marriage rights at the federal level.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden21 November 2022 07:20

1669011648Mike Pence: Donald Trump put my family in danger’

Former Vice President Mike Pence gave two interviews this week to NBC and CBS, two mainstream news outlets, both of which aired on Sunday. They come as he considered a 2024 bid for his ex-boss Donald Trump.

Speaking to CBS, he hit out at Mr Trump in some of his most critical terms for the conduct of ex-presidents on January 6.

John Bowden21 November 2022 06:20

1669008070Kanye West returns to Twitter after Elon Musk lifts bans on Trump and others

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter after CEO Elon Musk reversed his ban.

It’s another example of the CEO of Twitter choosing website traffic (and his own revenue streams) over marginalized groups and in this case, Yes return was marked by a provocative tweet from the rapper aimed at the community. Jewish simply reading Shalom :).

Mr Musks’ volatile reign over Twitter has seen advertisers flee the site and his user base began to exodus as he tries to implement a right-wing vision and his own impulses on the platform massively used.

John Bowden21 November 2022 05:21

1669002321Federal judge strikes down DeSantis-backed Stop WOKE law

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Florida Republican allies violated the First Amendment when they passed a law banning certain classroom discussions about race and gender in colleges and universities, a federal judge has ruled.

The law officially prohibits professors from expressing adverse viewpoints in university classrooms while allowing the unfettered expression of opposing viewpoints, he wrote. The defendants argue that under this law, professors enjoy academic freedom so long as they express only state-sanctioned viewpoints. It’s positively dystopian.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden21 November 2022 03:45

1668998721Man jailed for joining capitol riot after tinder date

A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for storming the US Capitol after seeing the riot break out on a TV of Tinder dates and riding Uber to join the attack on crowds.

On the eve of then-President Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal rally on January 6, the man drove from Delaware to northern Virginia to spend the night with a woman he had met on the app. Tinder online dating. The next day, he decided to take an Uber ride to the Capitol after seeing the riot unfold on TV at his date in Alexandria.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden21 November 2022 02:45

1668995121Mike Pence calls special advocates in Trump investigation very troubling, blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers

Mike Pence continues his voluntary break with Donald Trump and confirms the president’s explanation for why he had a long list of documents in his Florida residence in defiance of the National Archives, some of which were classified.

At an event in Las Vegas on Friday, Mr. Pence told Fox News Digital that the appointment of a special counsel by the Justice Department to determine whether Mr. Trump will face charges for this investigation or the investigation of January 6 is very disturbing.

No one is above the law, but I’m not sure it’s illegal to take bad advice from your lawyers, he told the outlet.

John Bowden21 November 2022 01:45

1668991521Trump’s growing GOP challengers reignite fears of 2016 repeat

The slate of budding 2024 GOP candidates is growing, and it has some fearing that Donald Trump will easily win victory once again over a divided opposition.

No less than 10 White House hopefuls took to the stage in Las Vegas this weekend to present their plans to fix the nation and their party.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden21 November 2022 00:45

1668987921Trump accuses FBI of falsifying statements

In one of his many lopsided rants of late, the ex-president resumed his criticism of the FBI and the Justice Department. It comes as he is the subject of at least two criminal investigations.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social that no one should ever be interviewed by the FBI without recording the interview. The FBI doesn’t want taped interviews because that way they can make up statements about what was said – it happens all the time.

It’s a bombshell and baseless accusation that comes after the agency previously warned that Mr. Trump’s rhetoric and conspiracies launched in response to his lawsuits were causing a dangerous environment for federal agents.

John Bowden20 November 2022 23:45

