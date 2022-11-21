Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from Apec summit – YP





Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a trip to Thailand for a high-level regional business summit.

The government said on Monday that Lees’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result was positive at Hong Kong International Airport upon his arrival on Sunday evening after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec ) in Bangkok. His flight landed at 9:30 p.m.

He is now isolated in accordance with Center for Health Protection guidelines [CHP] from the health ministry, a government spokesman said. His rapid antigen tests taken during his four-day visit to Bangkok came back negative.

Hong Kong bans new arrivals from cinemas and public ice rinks in latest vaccine pass rollback The spokesperson said Lee would work from home and attend video meetings as needed. The GMs office staff who accompanied Lee on his trip all tested negative at the airport and would work from home until the CHP completes its assessment to find out if they were close contacts. . Lee flew to Bangkok on Thursday and went out later for breakfast and shopping. The summit started on Friday and ended on Saturday. John Lee (center) eats in Bangkok. Picture: handout Arrangements for the summit saw him sit next to Chinese President Xi Jinping during closed sessions where they both removed their masks. However, no one-on-one meetings have been arranged between them. He also sat next to Foreign Minister Wang Yi and met Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang twice during his trip. Lee also met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and leaders such as Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. At a gala dinner, he sat next to Widodos’ wife Iriana and Malaysian Chief Secretary Mohd Zuki bin Alio and was part of a delegation of leaders to see Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Hong Kong leader rejects calls to drop health code for travelers and mask-wearing rules On Sunday, Lee visited a restaurant in Bangkok where he sampled local cuisine and met staff from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in the Thai capital. Later he went to grocery stores and other stores. He also visited the offices of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), Thailand’s largest conglomerate, and Amata Corporation, a real estate company specializing in industrial buildings. He met Dhanin Chearavanont, Chairman of CP Group and ranked Thailand’s richest man by Forbes business magazine. Lee also took a 20-person trade delegation, including Trade and Economic Development Secretary Algernon Yau Ying-wah and Hong Kong Trade Development Council Chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok, to Bangkok. Themed Balanced, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth, the regional forum brought together more than 20 economies and was Lees’ first overseas trip since taking over as CEO in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/yp/discover/news/hong-kong/article/3200348/coronavirus-hong-kong-leader-john-lee-tests-positive-covid-19-after-returning-apec-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos