NC man arrested for threatening to kill FBI agents, running organization for defaming Trump and MAGA supporters





GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – A North Carolina man has been arrested for threatening to kill a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officer and swearing to execute members of a fact-checking organization. they did not cease and refrain from defaming and slandering MAGA Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

According to the United States District Court, a complaint was first filed on September 19, 2022, when Stephen Jike Williams emailed The Good Information Foundation, a nonprofit organization. He asked them to cease and desist from any defamation and slander of MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump.

Williams, of Stokesville, North Carolina, wrote that failure to do so would be an act of war, and we would treat you accordingly.

We hereby order you, the people under the laws of the constitution, to cease and desist from any defamation and slander of the Republicans of Maga and Donald Trump, the message reads, according to the complaint. This is treason, an act of war and we will treat you accordingly. You have until the end of the month to blow a withdrawal whistle on yourself or I will personally shut you down.

The email continued: Lethal action will be required if physical detention is attempted when I arrest you. Leave in peace or your children will forget who you are.

Authorities discovered that Williams’ email to The Good Information Foundation was in response to a TikTok video made by a social media influencer whom the organization asked to produce anti-Trump rhetoric.

The U.S. District Court report says that on October 3, an FBI special agent and a task force officer (TFO) attempted to interview Williams at her home. When officers arrived, Williams ran out of his porch and towards TFO’s vehicle, shouting expletives for them to leave his property.

Williams yelled and spat at the female agent and threatened her, according to the report.

I’ll get you out, Williams told the officer according to the report.

When the TFO asked him what he meant, he said You know what I meant.

The special agent and TFO then left his residence without questioning Williams due to the behavior.

On October 7, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received a complaint that a man was threatening to kill FBI agents in a TikTok video. The two-minute, 18-second video was directed by Williams and titled F##K the FBI.

In the video, Williams talked about how the FBI showed up at his house earlier in the week and explained that people the agency doesn’t have jurisdiction over and he would kill them with an AK-47. He declaimed that he would cut their heads open and kill everyone.

More videos were located in the following days with continued complaints and threats about the FBI visit.

I’m ready to shoot FBI agents, CIA agents, and any federal law enforcement agent working for Joe Biden or someone like [German economist and World Economic Forum founder] Klaus Schwab Australian Police, any of them, Williams said in another video, according to federal authorities. Execute these mothers on sight. If they want to depopulate, depopulate them.

Because of these threats and videos, Williams was arrested.

