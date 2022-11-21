To stay relevant, ASEAN must not fall into the trap of Myanmar juntas

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (center) shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second left) while Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (left), Indonesian President Joko Widodo (second right) and the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah (right) stand on stage during the opening ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN summits in Phnom Penh, November 11, 2022. / AFP

By Khin Oo November 21, 2022

When the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met at the regional summit last week, progress appeared to have been made on how they would handle the crisis in Myanmar. The bloc released an assessment acknowledging the need for an implementation plan to support the five-point consensus, along with concrete, practical and measurable indicators with a specific timeline. Days after the ASEAN assessment, Myanmar’s military junta granted amnesty to 6,000 prisoners, including prominent politicians and prominent foreigners such as Australian economist Sean Turnell and the former British Ambassador Vicky Bowman.

While this can be seen as a diplomatic success for ASEAN and the international community, ASEAN should exercise caution as Myanmar’s junta has used this inescapable strategy of delaying and defusing ASEAN’s efforts. and the international community to resolve political crises since the 1990s. The recent release of some political prisoners will do little to resolve the current crisis, as thousands of political prisoners are still being held, hundreds of thousands have lost their homes and innocent civilians are still at risk of being killed by air strikes. On the other hand, this kind of defusing international pressure benefits the junta by allowing it not only to buy time, but also to stay focused on crushing resistance and maintaining its grip on power, so that the suffering of millions of Burmese continues. The people of Myanmar have learned from the past that this is just the juntas trying to defuse the pressure. Thus, the release of some political dissidents will have little impact on the strong resistance of the people against the military regime and, more importantly, on the suffering of the people of Myanmar.

Faithful to its policy of non-interference, ASEAN is facing limits in the management of the crisis in Myanmar. Thus, much of the criticism of ASEAN from the international community may be unjustified. However, the Burmese people’s exasperation with the regional bloc is vastly different. The people of Myanmar have done everything they can within their means to show their rejection of military rule, from voting for civilian politicians in the general elections of 1990, 2012, 2015 and 2020, to peaceful protests in nationwide against military rule in 1988, 2007 and 2021. When decades of peaceful means still failed to produce the results they so strongly desired, they finally resorted to current armed struggle, joining forces with ethnic organizations of armed resistance who have been fighting for self-determination and liberation from the ultra-nationalist military regime for many years. decades. The people of Myanmar have very little expectation of international support, because we know, for the most part, that we have to fight our fight on our own. However, what the people of Myanmar are really hoping for and crying out for is that our neighboring countries will not further allow or inadvertently encourage the Myanmar military to continue committing its crimes. horrible with impunity.

The people of Myanmar have every reason to fear that history will repeat that any de facto recognition of the current military regime by ASEAN would lead to more decades of military rule and suffering, which are the worst fears of the people of Myanmar. Under ASEAN’s policy of constructive engagement with Myanmar’s military, which dates back to the 1990s, the then military regime was admitted to the bloc in 1997. Admission to ASEAN not only allowed Myanmar’s generals to get away with their horrific human rights abuses, but also shielded them from pressure from the international community. ASEAN’s constructive engagement was also held up as an example for Western democracies to follow, as Myanmar was seen as moving in the right direction as the political transition of the 2010s initially seemed to be going smoothly.

The 2021 coup proved that when it comes to the military, neither ASEAN’s constructive engagement nor the appeasement and reconciliation policy of Myanmar’s political elites of the 2010s will work. He only confirmed that the Myanmar military had never intended to retire from politics or relinquish its political power and economic privileges. The continuing violent and horrific suppression of the resistance by the army only made people more determined to end military rule once and for all. However, the strong resistance of the people and the rejection of the military regime seem to be misjudged by outside observers and some ASEAN leaders. Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan recently describes the conflict in Myanmar as a struggle for the hearts of the Bamar majority, between the Tatmadaw[Myanmars military] on the one hand and the National League for Democracy led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

While ASEAN may see military rule as the norm in a politically complex Myanmar, resistance leaders, Myanmar analysts and ordinary Myanmar citizens knew immediately from the coup that the nature and the truly barbaric intentions of the generals would soon be revealed. With the recent release of political prisoners, ASEAN can still hope that Myanmar’s military can be persuaded to bring stability and peace. However, in the past 18 months or so since the five-point consensus agreement reached by ASEAN leaders, the Burmese junta has had no qualms about continuing its extreme violence against its own citizens. One week away from the 55th ASEAN Ministerial Summit, the Burmese army executed four political activists. Amid continued ASEAN calls for maximum restraint and an end to all violence, Myanmar’s military continues its campaign of terror, including recent airstrikes on a school in the Sagaing area and on a concert in Kachin State.

Options for ASEAN

ASEAN’s current assessment shows that to remain relevant, the bloc will need to show unity and leadership in the Myanmar crisis. After giving the benefit of the doubt to the military council over the past 18 months, the bloc now has an opportunity to adopt new perspectives and approaches to developing the implementation plan. The regional bloc now finds itself at a critical juncture with a lot at stake, amid the continued worsening suffering of the people of Myanmar, it has a chance to be on the right side of history and salvage its reputation and its relevance. ASEAN has three very different options: 1) maintain its old approach of constructive engagement with the Myanmar military; 2) adopting a politically neutral approach with effective support for humanitarian aid; and 3) take a new direction and listen to the people of Myanmar for change.

The first option, constructive engagement with the junta, has been a default option for the bloc. This raised the question of the relevance of the bloc and had a negative impact on ASEAN unity and leadership. For the people of Myanmar, such a commitment only emboldens the junta and inadvertently sharpens the weapons that are killing innocent Myanmar citizens and deepening their suffering. And the worst nightmare would be de facto recognition by the junta’s regional blocs after its rigged elections in 2023.

The second option, politically neutral support for humanitarian assistance, as also mentioned in the recent assessment, if taken with caution, might be able to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance. ASEAN may be able to take a politically neutral approach, without engaging directly with the junta’s State Administrative Council (SAC) or the National Unity Government (NUG). However, this humanitarian aid could do little, given the pace and intensity of the atrocities the junta continues to commit. It just kind of prolongs peoples suffering with occasional relief provided along the way.

The third option is to take a whole new direction, unprecedented for ASEAN, listening to the people of Myanmar for change. It is also to listen to the representatives of the people, those whom the people of Myanmar have chosen to lead their desperate attempt to overthrow the army. This includes the leadership of the NUG, the National Unity Advisory Council (NUCC) and the Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAO).

Myanmar has already experienced the harsh reality of military rule under generations of generals in the same institution for half a century. The military has a reputation for failing the country as the main engine of conflict and division, and for mismanaging the economy, which has led to poverty for the majority of the population. The atrocities committed by the junta since the coup have reopened all old wounds and caused new suffering.

None of the options will be easy for ASEAN. It will be even more difficult for the Burmese people to understand if ASEAN continues to fall into the trap of juntas while our lives are at stake, the lives of the Burmese people who are also part of the ASEAN community. And the sad reality is that there are very limited options for the people of Myanmar: live under military rule, be killed and impoverished, or remove the military from the political sphere once and for all. People have learned the hard way that there is a price to pay for peace, stability and prosperity. This is all the Burmese are trying to achieve today and all they are fighting for. This is the very reason why the recent military coup has only made the people more determined to break this vicious cycle of military coups and put an end to military attempts to deceive the people and the world. in transition to a disciplined democracy.

It is therefore more important than ever that ASEAN does not fall into the trap of juntas every time the generals try to defuse short-term pressure so that they can stay in power as long as they want. With a more enlightened approach to handling the crisis in Myanmar, ASEAN could still have a positive impact or even a monumental chance to be on the right side of history. This would not only save Myanmar, but also reclaim the unity of the blocs and their leadership role in the region.

Khin Oo is a public policy analyst and researcher on the political economy of Myanmar.