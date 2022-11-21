The Queen reportedly avoided meeting Boris Johnson if he wanted a snap election





Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email The Queen would have avoided meeting Boris Johnson if he had wanted to call a snap election in a bid to cling to power, according to a new book. A snap poll was among the scenarios that were played out by Downing Street when Mr Johnson’s premiership collapsed following the Chris Pincher affair in July. But monarchs can prevent prime ministers from going to the polls in accordance with the Lascelles Principles, which protect against unnecessary and aggravating electoral demands. Mr Johnson had hinted on July 6 that he would be ready to call an election as the Conservative Party sought to impeach him. Sebastian Payne, a journalist, claims in his new book The downfall of Boris Johnson that a magic triangle of senior officials was ready to prevent this. The Daily Telegraph reports among these figures were Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee, Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, and Sir Edward Young, the chief courtier of Queens. A Whitehall insider reportedly said: Had there been an effort to call an election, Tory MPs would have expected Brady to communicate to the Palace that we would be holding a vote of confidence in the very near future and that could have meaning to Her Majesty will be unavailable for one day. Boris Johnson has called for an election to save his administration ” height=”3161″ width=”4580″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:69.0175%"/> Boris Johnson has called for an election to save his administration (PENNSYLVANIA) According to a second source, it would be politely communicated to Downing Street that the Queen could not come to the telephone if she received a request for an appeal concerning the dissolution of parliament. Mr Johnson resigned on July 7 after a torrent of resignation letters were handed in by ministers. Following Queens’ death the week he left office, Mr Johnson paid a heartfelt tribute to Elizabeth the Great. Mr Johnson said in a statement that it was the saddest day for the UK as the bright and shining light in Queens had finally gone out. Mr Johnson described the late monarch as Elizabeth the Great ” height=”3624″ width=”5436″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Mr Johnson described the late monarch as Elizabeth the Great (PENNSYLVANIA) The former Prime Minister saw the Queen just two days before stepping down as Prime Minister and was replaced by Liz Truss, who paid her own tribute to the Queen. He said that in the hearts of all Britons there is pain at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss much more intense, perhaps, than we expected. It seemed so timeless and wonderful that I fear we had come to believe, like children, that it would go on and on, Mr Johnson said. The downfall of Boris Johnson will be released on Thursday.

