President Jokowi reminds 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidates not to politicize religion – ANTARA News Southeast Sulawesi – ANTARA News Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded presidential and vice-presidential candidates not to politicize Ethnicity, Religion, Race and Intergroup (SARA) before the general election of 2024. “Please debate, debate ideas, debate ideas to make this country a better place, please. But don’t heat up. Also, bringing SARA policy. No do not do that. Politicize religion, no, don’t,” President Jokowi said at the 17th National HIPMI Conference, in Surakarta, Central Java, on Monday. In his speech, Jokowi repeatedly called for not taking advantage of religious issues in political dissent. The Indonesian nation, Jokowi said, has suffered the negative effects of the politicization of religion, as well as the politicization of ethnicity, race or class. Therefore, Jokowi said, political methods by exploiting SARA issues should be avoided. “Do the politics of ideas, the politics of ideas. But don’t get into SARA politics, the politicization of religion, don’t do identity politics,” he said. Jokowi recalled that the politicization of SARA would be very dangerous for a country that has conditions of diversity like Indonesia. The head of state asked potential candidates for the presidency and vice-presidency to keep the political situation cool. “Again, I remind the presidential and vice presidential candidates, to bring our political atmosphere into 2024, it’s definitely a bit hot at best, thank goodness it can be cool,” he said. he declares. President Jokowi recalled that currently the world situation was not functioning normally. Various crises threaten the economic and social situation of many countries, such as the food, energy and financial crises. If the threat of crisis is accompanied by domestic political instability, the level of vulnerability will increase. “I have been entrusted with a very vulnerable global condition like this, we all need to maintain the drive, the political situation remains calm,” he said. Currently, Jokowi said, 14 countries have become patients of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). No less than 28 other countries have lined up to become IMF patients. “It is estimated that up to 66 (countries). So he gets no help. It is impossible, because there are also limits from the IMF and the World Bank,” President Jokowi said. This news was published on Antaranews.com with the title: Jokowi reminded 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidates not to politicize religion

