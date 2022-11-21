IntelBrief: Chinese leader steps up engagement with Saudi Arabia

AP Photo/By Han Guan

Bottom line up Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia later this year in an effort to leverage tensions in US-Saudi relations and portray China as a rising global power.

Unlike Russia, China is a big consumer of oil, and energy issues will almost certainly be a central theme of Xi’s visit.

China has expanded its relationship with the Kingdom to military matters, including providing the Saudis with the technology needed to locally manufacture ballistic missiles.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), will use Xi’s visit as leverage in his rocky dealings with US officials.

In mid-November, news reports indicate that Saudi and Chinese officials are planning a summit meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will take place before the end of 2022. The visit, tentatively scheduled for the second week of December, has long been discussed but has not taken place so far. Describing the purpose of the trip in general terms, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in late October that Beijing attaches great importance to the development of China-Saudi relations and places Saudi Arabia as a priority in China’s overall diplomatic policy. China. Still, Xi’s trip is widely seen as a response to US President Joseph Bidens’ visit to the Kingdom in July. The trip did not significantly improve US-Saudi relations, which have soured largely due to concerns by US officials over MBS’s role in the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi. US-Saudi relations have soured further since Biden’s trip, particularly over the official US view that MBS breached an agreement to delay an oil production cut by OPEC exporters and non-OPEC. By planning a visit to the Kingdom, Xi no doubt hopes to exploit and expand US-Saudi tensions to bolster China’s position in the Middle East and herald its rise as a global power. Xi may also seek to outflank Russia’s regional influence, as Russia’s reputation and image in the region has declined significantly due to its illegal invasion of Ukraine and the poor performance of the Russian military. in this war. China is an authoritarian state and Xi recently re-elected to an unprecedented third term as president – fails to face the domestic opposition to engagement with MBS that is prevalent in the United States. Moreover, Xi is unlikely to face criticism from Saudi leaders over his treatment of his Uyghur community, which is Muslim.

The trip comes at a time when China is expanding its relationship with the Kingdom on strategic issues, expanding a relationship that has so far focused almost exclusively on trade, economy, investment and energy. In December 2021, news reports quoted US intelligence agencies assessing that Saudi Arabia was now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China. The United States is the Kingdom’s largest arms supplier and key security partner, but US laws restricting the sale of controlled missile technology to the Kingdom largely prevent US sales of ballistic missiles or technology. missile development to the Saudis. Prior to the 2021 reports, China had provided the Kingdom with finished missiles, but not the technology for Saudi Arabia to produce missiles locally.

Unlike Russia, China is a big consumer of crude oil, and energy issues will certainly be a focus of Xi’s trip. To that extent, Xis is calling while in the Kingdom to push for OPEC and non-OPECoil production to align with the U.S. position. News reports indicate that Xi may in coming months deviate from the aggressive Zero Covid policy that has suppressed China’s economic growth and reduced its oil consumption. Xi is likely seeking to convince MBS and other Saudi leaders that China’s return to more robust growth will likely lead to an escalation in global oil prices and that major oil exporters need to increase production to keep prices stable. Moreover, China is the biggest oil customer of Iran, a Saudi adversary, buying around 600,000 barrels a day, even though those purchases have triggered US sanctions against Chinese oil traders and other companies. Yet China has also become a big customer of Saudi oil, buying nearly a quarter of Saudi crude oil exports. US officials hope Saudi leaders could replace some of China’s oil imports from Iran with Saudi imports. But Saudi spare capacity is limited – around 1 million barrels per day, which is less than the 2 million barrels per day that the Kingdom typically tries to maintain and Saudi Arabia may not be able to. supply more of its oil to China. Global supply remains tight, especially as the European Union embargo on Russian crude exports begins in early December.

For his part, MBS will no doubt try to use Xi’s visit to signal to Washington that Saudi Arabia is expanding its relations with other major powers and reducing its dependence on the United States. However, it remains unclear whether Washington is overly concerned about Xi’s visit to the Kingdom, especially core US national security interests. Despite tensions between the US leadership and MBS, the Kingdom has few viable options to replace the US as the primary security partner and protector. Despite official US criticism of MBS, the United States continued to work with Saudi Arabia to counter Iran’s missiles, drones and other threats, and to supply large quantities to the Kingdom. of weapons. No US program of advice and assistance to Saudi forces has been interrupted. Still, MBS will see Xi’s visit as another snub to Washington leaders who he says have tried to embarrass and isolate him when possible.