Jokowi and Ganjar make frequent public appearances





Solo. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo appeared together again on Monday morning as they inspected a traditional market in the city of Karanganyar in Central Java. It is their third appearance in recent days despite Jokowi’s busy schedule which has seen him in Bali to chair the G20 summit and in Thailand to take part in the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit. Ganjar, who is leading in many polls for the 2024 presidential election, accompanied Jokowi to the Colomadu market to check commodity prices ahead of the year-end holidays. Jokowi said he was surprised that the prices of several commodities such as edible oil and soybeans had risen quite significantly. “We just checked the commodity prices in the markets as we are approaching the end of the year. We are now here in Central Java. We are getting facts from the ground and we will find the solution,” said Jokowi. The government has been battling stubborn inflation since it increased subsidized petroleum products two months ago. Ganjar said commodity prices are relatively stable in the province despite some commodities rising. Central and provincial governments will continue to check commodity prices in public markets to get first-hand knowledge of real conditions, he added. “Mr. President came here to prevent price hikes, especially in food products, because we need to get inflation under control,” Ganjar said. The president and governor, both politicians from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), were seen together last week in Solo when Jokowi inaugurated a UAE government-funded mosque ahead of his departure for the G20 summit in Bali. . On Saturday, Ganjar accompanied Jokowi who just returned from the APEC forum to open the national conference of Indonesia’s second largest Muslim organization, Muhammadiyah, also in Solo.

