PM Modi urges citizens to support BJP at every polling booth





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir Somnath district as part of his active campaign for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of elections in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi has urged people to give BJP wins in every polling place. After praying at the famous temple of Somnath, the Prime Minister addressed a rally in the town of Veraval and urged people to vote in record numbers and break all past records. The Chairman of the Somnath Trust is also the Prime Minister. In Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, where assembly elections are due to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, Prime Minister Modi was campaigning for four BJP candidates. “I want you to make sure the BJP wins every stand here. Will you do it for me? This time, my goal is to win in all the voting booths. If you help me achieve this, these four BJP candidates will automatically reach the Assembly,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister will address four rallies on Sunday in Saurashtra region. Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad have finalized their locations. In these Saurashtra assembly districts, the BJP did not win a single seat in the last general elections.

Despite winning the state elections, the BJP was unable to break through this bastion of Congressional voting. Prime Minister Modi will hold three rallies on November 22 in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari. Yesterday, the Prime Minister addressed a rally in Valsad district, South Gujarat. Invoking Gujarati pride, he urged people to be wary of individuals who disparage the state and said they should not be allowed to live there. Voting for 89 of the 182 Gujarat Assembly seats will take place on December 1 and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5. On December 8, it will be decided how to count the votes. As the state’s longest-serving chief minister, Narendra Modi has led the BJP party to power in Gujarat for the past 27 years. This time, the party led by CR Patil, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi hopes to win over 140 seats. Thanks to the support of the Patidar movement, the Congress was able to win 28 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party has only 19 MPs in this state, compared to 30 in 2012.

