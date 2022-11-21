EDITORIAL | Xi’s clear message at Japan-China summit: China is above other countries’ interests





Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, November 17 in Bangkok, Thailand. It was the first Japan-China summit in three years. The two leaders agreed to work towards establishing constructive and stable bilateral relations by continuing communication at various levels, including at the top. Japan has close economic ties with China. At the same time, China poses the greatest military threat to Japan and has become a destabilizing factor affecting the global and regional order. Establishing avenues for bilateral dialogue with Beijing is therefore certainly appropriate. Nevertheless, this latest summit meeting did nothing to assuage Japan’s concerns about China. The Kishida administration should take this harsh reality very seriously. In addition to continuing our diplomatic efforts, we must do more to deter China and strengthen Japan’s economic security vis-à-vis that country. Xi’s pledge to use force Prime Minister Kishida expressed deep concern to Xi over the situation in the East China Sea, including the Senkaku Islands. He also referred to China’s provocative military actions, such as launching Chinese ballistic missiles into waters near Japan, with some landing in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Advertising The The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. And he raised issues of human rights and the detention of Japanese citizens by Chinese authorities. Taiwan was very much in Xi’s mind he stated“China does not allow anyone to interfere in China’s internal affairs under any circumstances.” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of their November 17 bilateral summit in Bangkok (Pool photo/Kyodo) Regarding the issue of the Senkaku Islands, Xi was vague. He said: “On the issue of maritime and territorial disputes, we must respect the consensus of principles already reached and show political wisdom and commitment to properly manage the differences.” President Xi flatly refused to rule out the option of using military force against Taiwan. The wording of its statement on the Senkakus shows that China has not abandoned its ambition to seize the islands of Japan either. With that in mind, it’s hard to trust Xi’s statement that the two countries “share many mutual benefits and have room for cooperation.” Prepare an effective deterrent While China and the United States are at odds over economic and security issues, China’s overtures appear to be an attempt to lull that country into a sense of false security. The underlying tactical motive is perfectly obvious. Even allowing time for simultaneous interpretation, the summit meeting lasted less than 45 minutes. At one point, Prime Minister Kishida noted that as great powers, Japan and China have a responsibility to work together to achieve peace and stability in the region and in the international community. The Prime Minister deserves praise for discussing several issues of concern to Japan. Nevertheless, we would have liked to hear him also address the issue of the South China Sea, where China openly flouts international law and the interests of other countries. Advertising The credo of the Chinese government under Xi Jinping is “might does good”. In order to strengthen Japan’s diplomatic weight vis-à-vis China, we want the Kishida administration to increase Japan’s defense capacity, which of course constitutes the core of deterrence. RELATED: (Read the editorial in Japanese on this link.) Author: editorial board, The Sankei Shimbun

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japan-forward.com/editorial-xis-clear-message-at-the-japan-china-summit-china-is-above-other-countries-interests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos