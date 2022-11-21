Politics
Could Trkiye become a gas hub for Europe?
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd L), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R), Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (2nd R) and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov (2nd L) attend the inauguration ceremony of the project TurkStream in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2020. (Xinhua file photo)
ANKARA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) — Trkiye is trying to make the most of its favorable geographical location to become an energy hub between Russia, the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, and the European market, even as the EU seeks reduce its reliance on Russian energy after the latter’s special military operation in Ukraine, but experts say it’s a bumpy road fraught with challenges.
“Trkiye is located in a geographically ideal place to supply Europe with energy. Its transcontinental location is a great advantage,” Kerim Has, a Moscow-based analyst on Russian and Eurasian affairs, told Xinhua.
Trkiye is home to seven international gas pipelines from east to west, and four onshore LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminals and floating storage units, all located in the western part of the country.
The opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline takes place in Eskisehir province, Trkiye, on June 12, 2018. (Xinhua file photo)
Said the TurkStream pipeline, which directly connects Russia to the Thrace region of Trkiye across the Black Sea, as the best option.
“It is currently not used at full capacity and could provide much needed gas to Europe,” he explained.
The Blue Stream, another major trans-Black Sea gas pipeline that has the capacity to transport 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from Russia to Trikiye, could also be part of the infrastructure that could eventually make Trikiye a hotspot. spinning, Has noted.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in October that he agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the proposal to build a natural gas hub at Trkiye, and that Europe can secure its supply from the Turkish hub.
Erdogan’s remarks came after Nord Stream pipelines, which transport gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, were damaged in a series of explosions in late September.
“With shrewd energy diplomacy and strategic vision,” Trkiye could become a “middle man” in natural gas sales to Europe in the long term, as it already imports significant amounts of gas from other major producers such as the United States. Iran and Azerbaijan, Has said.
“EU supply of Russian gas would give Trkiye strategic leverage in its ties with Europe, making it a safe energy corridor should the continent need it,” the analyst said, adding that this could also cement the growing energy ties between Ankara and Moscow. .
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow, Russia, March 5, 2020. (Sputnik/Handout via Xinhua)
TurkStream branches off when it reaches Trikiye, with one line supplying gas to Trikiye and the other going to Europe. Each line has an annual capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters.
According to experts, the conduit could also be extended with two new lines with a combined capacity of 31 billion cubic meters to supply European consumers through the south-eastern European countries of Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, but it will take time and money.
Timing is more of an issue than investment, according to energy analyst and independent consultant Ali Arif Akturk, who estimated the cost of building two additional pipelines for TurkStream over two years at US$10 billion.
He is skeptical about the feasibility of the Russian idea in the current geopolitical circumstances, as it is unlikely that Brussels will give the green light to such a project.
“Currently, the political and economic climate is not favorable to such a project. While a conflict rages in Ukraine, the risk of a recession in Europe and the rise in global interest rates are real challenges” , he told Xinhua.
In addition, the Turkish government may also refrain from taking critical financial measures ahead of next year’s general elections, Akturk added.
An aerial photo provided by the Swedish Coastguard on September 28, 2022 shows a gas leak on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. (Swedish Coastguard/Handout via Xinhua)
Nonetheless, the Erdogan administration will draw up a roadmap to turn the country into a gas hub by the end of this year, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said in an interview. granted to the television channel TRT Haber at the beginning of the month.
In a video message at a gas delivery ceremony in the northern Black Sea province of Kastamonu, Erdogan said his government was taking steps to make Turkey a natural gas hub “where natural gases compete with each other and where the reference price is set in its region”, according to a press release issued by the Turkish Presidency on November 12.
